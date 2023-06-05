The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Can the subalterns speak?
Weekly Program
Gayatri Spivak is Professor of Humanities at Columbia Univ. and co-founder of the Institute for Comparative Literature and Society. She runs primary schools in India. She is famous for translating and commenting on Jacques Derrida's Of Grammatology.
 Anonymous
Excerpts from a keynote address to the US National Women's Studies Association, by the world-famous scholar of deconstructionism Gayatri Spivak. She takes as her theme the question from her best-known essay: Can the subaltern speak? The related question embedded in the talk is: if she speaks, can she be properly understood, when the listeners superimpose their own context, language, and expectations on the messages of those they see as lowly. Global feminism is unfolding in a context of aggressive financialization of the whole world; to have any balance requires the agents of development learning to listen.
Recorded, edited and updated by Frieda Werden

00:28:59 1 June 5, 2023
US, Canada
