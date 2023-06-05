Notes: Vegas Baby

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Mike, Rev. Mark, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – Vegas! It suddenly evokes memories mostly long forgotten. Rev. Mark recently remarried and they honeymooned in Vegas. Of course beer was on the plans for the happy couple and they take us along to explore the Las Vegas craft beer scene. Long live Rev. Johnny B Love. Let’s all try to make nuclear annihilation kid friendly. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:

8:29 Vanilla Oak Cream Ale – 6% ABV HUDL Brewing Company, Las Vegas, NV SUDS-4

13:55 Nac Nac West Coast IPA -7.2% ABV HUDL Brewing Company, Las Vegas, NV SUDS-4

22:02 Atomic Duck American IPA -7% ABV Able Baker Brewing Company Las Vegas, NV SUDS-4

28:18 Excited State Unfiltered German Pilsner-5% ABV Able Baker Brewing Company, Las Vegas, NV SUDS-3

38:29 Marzen lager 6% ABV Nevada Brew Works, Las Vegas, NV SUDS-3

44:03 Blood Orange Hefeweizen 5.4% ABV Nevada Brew Works, Las Vegas, NV SUDS-4

