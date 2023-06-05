The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SUDS Episode – Vegas! It suddenly evokes memories mostly long forgotten. Rev. Mark recently remarried and they honeymooned in Vegas. Of course beer was on the plans for the happy couple and they take us along to explore the Las Vegas craft beer scene. Long live Rev. Johnny B Love. Let’s all try to make nuclear annihilation kid friendly.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Producers: Good ol Boy Dave and Good ol Gal Julieanna
Vegas Baby
@hudlbrewing @AtomicDuck @NevadaBrewWorks @beermakesthree #beer #vegas
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Mike, Rev. Mark, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – Vegas! It suddenly evokes memories mostly long forgotten. Rev. Mark recently remarried and they honeymooned in Vegas. Of course beer was on the plans for the happy couple and they take us along to explore the Las Vegas craft beer scene. Long live Rev. Johnny B Love. Let’s all try to make nuclear annihilation kid friendly. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:
8:29 Vanilla Oak Cream Ale – 6% ABV HUDL Brewing Company, Las Vegas, NV SUDS-4
13:55 Nac Nac West Coast IPA -7.2% ABV HUDL Brewing Company, Las Vegas, NV SUDS-4
22:02 Atomic Duck American IPA -7% ABV Able Baker Brewing Company Las Vegas, NV SUDS-4
28:18 Excited State Unfiltered German Pilsner-5% ABV Able Baker Brewing Company, Las Vegas, NV SUDS-3
38:29 Marzen lager 6% ABV Nevada Brew Works, Las Vegas, NV SUDS-3
44:03 Blood Orange Hefeweizen 5.4% ABV Nevada Brew Works, Las Vegas, NV SUDS-4
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
@sipssudssmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes™ is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews
https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/
Kendall is concerned about falling asleep at the slot machine. His beer blog is:
https://www.beermakesthree.com/

Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 519 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:28 1 June 5, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
