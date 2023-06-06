Harvey Milk’s 90th Birthday Kicks off Pride Season; Uganda enacts its dreaded Anti-Homosexuality Act, Turkish homophobia keeps Erdogan in power, Latvia’s Parliament elects Europe’s first gay President, Jerusalem Pride parades on Bibi’s watch, and the U.S. Defense Department shoots down an Air Force base’s Pride drag show! Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappell and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported by Joe Boehnlein & Ava Davis and produced by Brian DeShazor. Harvey Milk feature produced by Greg Gordon, Lucia Chappelle, and Brian DeShazor. Theme music by Kim Wilson. Additional music by Pink Floyd, Pepper MaShay, Buena Vista, The Byrds, The Tom Robinson Band, and the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus.
