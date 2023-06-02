Summary: Peter Kornbluth author of the Pinochet File: A Declassified Dossier on Atrocity and Accountability spoke at the Uri-Eichen Gallery where declassified documents that record the clandestine U.S. role in Chile and its support for the Fascist neoliberal Pinochet dictatorship are on display as part of a six month program of events and exhibits about the 50th Anniversary of the Coup in Chile. One of the documents exposes Pinochet's direct involvement in the assassination of former Chilean Ambassador to the United States Orlando Letelier and his aid Ronni Moffitt by car bomb in Washington D.C. That the CIA held onto the investigation of the crime allowed the Pinochet's reign of terror to continue across Latin America for a decade.