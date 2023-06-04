Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Keturah | Malawi | Ku Nyumba | Keturah | Hen House Studios | 2023

Mokoomba | Zimbabwe | Makisi | Nzara Hapana / Makisi - Single | Out Here | 2023

WITCH | Zambia-Netherlands-Germany-Bulgaria | Avalanche Of Love (feat Sampa The Great) | Zango | Desert Daze Sound / Partisan | 2023



Florence Adooni | Ghana-Germany | Fo Yelle | Yinne / Fo Yelle - Single | Philophon | 2022

Chris De Wise Shepherd | Ghana | Nera Wo'o Soke | Nera Wo'o Soke - Single | Lokalophon | 2019

Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy | Ghana-Germany-Finland-Italy | La Ka Ba'a | O Yinne! | Philophon | 2023

Guy One | Ghana-Germany | Everything You Do, You Do For Yourself | #1 | Philophon | 2018



Somi | USA-Benin-France | Lady Revisited (feat Angelique Kidjo) | The Lagos Music Salon | OKeh | 2014

Angelique Kidjo | Benin-France | Crosseyed And Painless | Remain In Light | Kravenworks | 2018

Bantu | Nigeria-USA | Na Me Own My Body (feat Akua Naru) | Na Me Own My Body - Single | Soledad Production | 2023



Los Super Seven | USA | Piensa En Mi | Los Super Seven | RCA | 1998

Texas Tornados | USA | If That's What You're Thinking | Texas Tornados | Reprise | 1990

Freddy Fender | USA | Wasted Days And Wasted Nights | Wasted Days And Wasted Nights - Single | Imperial | 1959

Baldemar Huerta Con Los Romanceros | USA | No Seas Cruel | No Seas Cruel - Single | Falcon | 1957

Texas Tornados | USA | Soy De San Luis | Texas Tornados | Reprise | 1990



Alborosie | Italy-Jamaica | Rastazeneka | Destiny | Greensleeves | 2023

Max Romeo | Jamaica | Stick By Me | Every Man Ought To Know | Gorgon | 2023-1974

John Holt | Jamaica | Ali Baba | Ali Baba - Single | Treasure Isle | 1969

Easy Star All-Stars | USA-England UK | Starman (feat Maxi Priest) | Ziggy Stardub | Easy Star | 2023



Tinariwen | Mali-Algeria | Imidiwan Mahitinam | Amatssou | Wedge | 2023

Les Abranis | Algeria-France | Mmliyi Kan | Amazigh Freedom Rock 1973-1983 | Bongo Joe | 2023-1983

Rachid Taha | Algeria-France | Josephine | Diwan 2 | Barclay | 2006

Hamdi Benani, Mehdi Haddab & Speed Caravan | Algeria-France | Jani Ma Jani | Nuba Nova | Buda Musique | 2021