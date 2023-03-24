Summary: The event focused on the indigenous peoples of Northern California and how a growing LandBack movement can protect former tribal land from mining, logging and climate change.



Corrina Gould is the co-founder and Co-Director of the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust. She is the Spokeswoman and Tribal Chair of the Confederated Villages of Lisjan, now known as the San Francisco Bay Area.



Five of the eight Ohlone Tribes lived on that land and their sacred sites are now buried under cement slabs and their rivers turned into toxic storm drains and their food trees were cut down. Today nobody even wonders why there is a city called Oak-land.



First an introduction to Corrina Gould’s work: Her November 20, 2022, talk entitled: Rethinking Thanksgiving: From Land Acknowledgement to LANDBACK



Four months later Corrina Gould was the invited speaker at the Land Back Symposium 2023, on the Indigenous Land Trusts panel. Here is her talk and response to questions



This recording was made on March 24, at The Land Back Symposium 2023, Location Cal Poly Humboldt, CA.

You can find videos of all sessions on the website of https://www.californiasalmon.org/landback



