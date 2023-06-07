Summary: This week, we bring you the Question & Answer portion of an important talk by Sunsara Taylor, “Woke” Lunacy vs. Real Revolution, given May 24, at UCLA. The purpose of the program, taking on “woke” lunacy, and contrasting it to real revolution, was to radically and urgently change the alignment in society: to repolarize the way people are thinking and acting, in a way that is much more favorable to the revolution that humanity needs in order to get free.