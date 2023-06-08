Sonic Café, Dancing with myself, that’s Billy Idol from the original MTV era back in 1981. So what’s goin’ on anyway? I’m Scott Clark broadcasting from planet earth and this is episode 342. Dance like nobody’s watching. Why not, that’s what makes it fun. This time the Sonic Café presents a mix of dancing favorites from the last 39 years or so. Listen for the Neutron Dance, Pointer Sister’s music from the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack. Also Cheap Trick, the Butthole Surfers, Van Halen, the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger and David Bowie, BeBop Deluxe and more. We’ll also find out once again that white man, and apparently some white women also can’t dance. Listen for comedians Anthony Griffith, the Daily Shows Trevor Noah, and some clips from Seinfeld all thrown in the mix for fun. So jump up and ahh dance like nobody’s watching right along with us. Here’s Dancin’ Fool, Frank Zappa from Sheik Yerbouti, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dancing with Myself Artist: Billy Idol LP: Dancing with Myself Yr: 1981 Song 2: Dancin' Fool Artist: Frank Zappa LP: Sheik Yerbouti Yr: 1979 Song 3: Neutron Dance Artist: Pointer Sisters LP: Break Out Yr: 1983 Song 4: White Man Dancing Artist: Cory LeRoy LP: Yr. Song 5: Dancing the Night Away (Short Version) Artist: Cheap Trick LP: The Epic Archive, Vol. 2 (1980-1983) Yr: 2015 Song 6: Dancing Fool Artist: Butthole Surfers LP: Independent Worm Saloon Yr: 1993 Song 7: Dance the Night Away Artist: Van Halen LP: Van Halen II Year: 1979 Song 8: Dancing In The Dark Artist: Bruce Springsteen LP: Born In The USA Yr: 1984 Song 9: Dancing Like A White Guy Is Cause For Concern Artist: Anthony Griffith LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 10: Dancing In The Street Artist: David Bowie & Mick Jagger LP: Best Of Bowie [Disc 2] Yr: 1985 Song 11: Dancing On A Highwire Artist: The Alan Parsons Project LP: Ammonia Avenue Yr: 1984 Song 12: Dance to Charge Your Phone Artist: Trevor Noah LP: The Daily Show Yr: 2022 Song 13: Dancing In The Moonlight (All Alone) Artist: Be Bop Deluxe LP: Modern Music Yr: 1976 Song 14: Dancing Barefoot Artist: MC 900 Ft. Jesus LP: Welcome To My Dream Yr: 1991 Song 15: Dancing with You Tonight Artist: Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea Yr: 2020 Song 16: Mystery Dance Artist: Elvis Costello LP: My Aim Is True Yr: 1977 Song 17: Filling It With Sound Artist: Arkestra One LP: Arkestra One Yr: 2002
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast.
