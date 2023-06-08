The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Dance Like Nobody’s Watching
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic Café, Dancing with myself, that’s Billy Idol from the original MTV era back in 1981. So what’s goin’ on anyway? I’m Scott Clark broadcasting from planet earth and this is episode 342. Dance like nobody’s watching. Why not, that’s what makes it fun. This time the Sonic Café presents a mix of dancing favorites from the last 39 years or so. Listen for the Neutron Dance, Pointer Sister’s music from the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack. Also Cheap Trick, the Butthole Surfers, Van Halen, the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger and David Bowie, BeBop Deluxe and more. We’ll also find out once again that white man, and apparently some white women also can’t dance. Listen for comedians Anthony Griffith, the Daily Shows Trevor Noah, and some clips from Seinfeld all thrown in the mix for fun. So jump up and ahh dance like nobody’s watching right along with us. Here’s Dancin’ Fool, Frank Zappa from Sheik Yerbouti, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dancing with Myself
Artist: Billy Idol
LP: Dancing with Myself
Yr: 1981
Song 2: Dancin' Fool
Artist: Frank Zappa
LP: Sheik Yerbouti
Yr: 1979
Song 3: Neutron Dance
Artist: Pointer Sisters
LP: Break Out
Yr: 1983
Song 4: White Man Dancing
Artist: Cory LeRoy
LP:
Yr.
Song 5: Dancing the Night Away (Short Version)
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: The Epic Archive, Vol. 2 (1980-1983)
Yr: 2015
Song 6: Dancing Fool
Artist: Butthole Surfers
LP: Independent Worm Saloon
Yr: 1993
Song 7: Dance the Night Away
Artist: Van Halen
LP: Van Halen II
Year: 1979
Song 8: Dancing In The Dark
Artist: Bruce Springsteen
LP: Born In The USA
Yr: 1984
Song 9: Dancing Like A White Guy Is Cause For Concern
Artist: Anthony Griffith
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 10: Dancing In The Street
Artist: David Bowie & Mick Jagger
LP: Best Of Bowie [Disc 2]
Yr: 1985
Song 11: Dancing On A Highwire
Artist: The Alan Parsons Project
LP: Ammonia Avenue
Yr: 1984
Song 12: Dance to Charge Your Phone
Artist: Trevor Noah
LP: The Daily Show
Yr: 2022
Song 13: Dancing In The Moonlight (All Alone)
Artist: Be Bop Deluxe
LP: Modern Music
Yr: 1976
Song 14: Dancing Barefoot
Artist: MC 900 Ft. Jesus
LP: Welcome To My Dream
Yr: 1991
Song 15: Dancing with You Tonight
Artist: Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters
LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea
Yr: 2020
Song 16: Mystery Dance
Artist: Elvis Costello
LP: My Aim Is True
Yr: 1977
Song 17: Filling It With Sound
Artist: Arkestra One
LP: Arkestra One
Yr: 2002
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 8, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 