The definition of antisemitism has been broadened and weaponized by some to include not just hatred of the Jewish people, but criticism of Zionism and Israel. This morning, in a debate against two of such persuasion, journalist Mehdi Hasan and historian Ilan Pappé explain why Anti-Zionism is NOT Anti-Semitism. The YES advocates are Times columnist Melanie Phillips and Israeli former Member of the Knesset Einat Wilf. This debate was sponsored the by the very mainstream British forum, Intelligence Squared, and designed as a timed contest. Speakers spoke very, very fast.
This Week in Palestine 6-4-2023
A debate: Is anti-Zionist or anti-Israel anti-semitic?