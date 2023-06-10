From Astrophobia to Afrotopia, we explore strange new musical worlds with Faizal Mostrixx from Kampala, Santiago shoegazers, Maff, Argentinian avant-garde punk from Blanco Teta (White Tit) and The Manakooras treat us to the Howl Of The Jaguar! Only on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Faizal Mostrixx - Loosely (feat. Morena Leraba) Baaba Maal - Freak Out Moonshine Collective - Afrotopia CANCON Rumba Calzada - Cumbia Para Mujeres CANCON Maff - Act 2 INST Easy Star Allstars - Starman (feat. Maxi Priest) Chancha Via Ciruito - Ese Peso (feat. Las Anez) Altin Gun - Sevda Olmasayd Cornershop - Who's Gonna Lite It Up? Rogerio Baraquet - I Like Jobim Bedouin SoundClash - Walk Through Fire CANCON Blanco Teta - Me Kgo Nei Lauro (feat. Lucy Pat) Tagaq - Force CANCON The Manakooras - Howl Of The Jaguar INST