Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
From Astrophobia to Afrotopia, we explore strange new musical worlds with Faizal Mostrixx from Kampala, Santiago shoegazers, Maff, Argentinian avant-garde punk from Blanco Teta (White Tit) and The Manakooras treat us to the Howl Of The Jaguar! Only on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Faizal Mostrixx - Loosely (feat. Morena Leraba)
Baaba Maal - Freak Out
Moonshine Collective - Afrotopia CANCON
Rumba Calzada - Cumbia Para Mujeres CANCON
Maff - Act 2 INST
Easy Star Allstars - Starman (feat. Maxi Priest)
Chancha Via Ciruito - Ese Peso (feat. Las Anez)
Altin Gun - Sevda Olmasayd
Cornershop - Who's Gonna Lite It Up?
Rogerio Baraquet - I Like Jobim
Bedouin SoundClash - Walk Through Fire CANCON
Blanco Teta - Me Kgo Nei Lauro (feat. Lucy Pat)
Tagaq - Force CANCON
The Manakooras - Howl Of The Jaguar INST

59:47

https://www.mixcloud.com/Calcopyrite/world-beat-canada-radio-june-10-2023/

https://Calc0pyr1te.podbean.com/e/world-beat-canada-radio-june-10-2023/

World Beat Canada Radio June 10 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:47 1 June 6, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:47  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 