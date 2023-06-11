The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
There are over 30 Portland towns around the world. Guess which one the Derina Harvey Band is singing about. Aoife O'Donovan takes in the beauty of Vancity's Stanley Park. She'll be at Jericho Beach this summer. Railroad Earth are Chasin' A Rainbow and the Go Set head West Into The Sun. Join our Celtic adventure. For 20 years you've got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - West Into The Sun
Epsylon - Le Temps
Melisande - Boisson D'Avril CANCON
Derina Harvey Band - Portland Town CANCON
Admiral Fallow - The Paper Trench
Dropkick Murphys - Black Velvet Band
We Banjo Three - Annabelle's Cannon
Railroad Earth - Chasin' A Rainbow
Talisk - Surya INST
Telefis - Falun Gong Dancer
Aoife O'Donovan - Stanley Park
Solas - On A Sea Of Fleur De Lis
Kytami - Sirens INST CANCON

57:58
https://www.mixcloud.com/Calcopyrite/celt-in-a-twist-june-11-2023/

https://celtinatwist.podbean.com/e/celt-in-a-twist-june-11-2023/

00:57:58 1 June 6, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
