Notes: There are over 30 Portland towns around the world. Guess which one the Derina Harvey Band is singing about. Aoife O'Donovan takes in the beauty of Vancity's Stanley Park. She'll be at Jericho Beach this summer. Railroad Earth are Chasin' A Rainbow and the Go Set head West Into The Sun. Join our Celtic adventure. For 20 years you've got your Celt In A Twist!



The Go Set - West Into The Sun

Epsylon - Le Temps

Melisande - Boisson D'Avril CANCON

Derina Harvey Band - Portland Town CANCON

Admiral Fallow - The Paper Trench

Dropkick Murphys - Black Velvet Band

We Banjo Three - Annabelle's Cannon

Railroad Earth - Chasin' A Rainbow

Talisk - Surya INST

Telefis - Falun Gong Dancer

Aoife O'Donovan - Stanley Park

Solas - On A Sea Of Fleur De Lis

Kytami - Sirens INST CANCON



57:58

https://www.mixcloud.com/Calcopyrite/celt-in-a-twist-june-11-2023/



https://celtinatwist.podbean.com/e/celt-in-a-twist-june-11-2023/