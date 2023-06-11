There are over 30 Portland towns around the world. Guess which one the Derina Harvey Band is singing about. Aoife O'Donovan takes in the beauty of Vancity's Stanley Park. She'll be at Jericho Beach this summer. Railroad Earth are Chasin' A Rainbow and the Go Set head West Into The Sun. Join our Celtic adventure. For 20 years you've got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - West Into The Sun Epsylon - Le Temps Melisande - Boisson D'Avril CANCON Derina Harvey Band - Portland Town CANCON Admiral Fallow - The Paper Trench Dropkick Murphys - Black Velvet Band We Banjo Three - Annabelle's Cannon Railroad Earth - Chasin' A Rainbow Talisk - Surya INST Telefis - Falun Gong Dancer Aoife O'Donovan - Stanley Park Solas - On A Sea Of Fleur De Lis Kytami - Sirens INST CANCON