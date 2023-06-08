Notes: This week's show features stories from Going Underground, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230609.mp3 (29:00)



From GOING UNDERGROUND- Afshin speaks with Harriet Fraad, feminist, psychotherapist, and host of the Capitalism Hits Home podcast and a weekly program on WBAI called Interpersonal Update. She discusses the debt ceiling fiasco, the US focus on the military-industrial complex, and the motives behind the US involvement in the war in Ukraine.



From FRANCE- This past Monday was the 50th annual World Environment Day, and this year’s theme was plastic pollution- an interview with Graham Forbes from Greenpeace USA. Last week the German government rounded up leaders of the environmental group called Last Generation, which has created a spike in new members. Then a press review on the dam collapse in Ukraine.



From CUBA- A brief update on the growing political support for the release of Julian Assange. In Germany dozens were arrested protesting the conviction of an anti-fascist activist. US Senator Chris Van Hollen called on Biden to make public a report on the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Palestine by Israeli military forces. France threatened to ban Twitter from the EU.



From JAPAN- France is unhappy with NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) plans to open an office in Tokyo. More information about the recently discovered structural problems with a reactor in Fukushima. Scientists now predict that the Arctic Sea may become ice free at the end of summer by 2030.



