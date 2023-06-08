The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
outFarpress Presents
International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Going Underground, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
This week's show features stories from Going Underground, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
From GOING UNDERGROUND- Afshin speaks with Harriet Fraad, feminist, psychotherapist, and host of the Capitalism Hits Home podcast and a weekly program on WBAI called Interpersonal Update. She discusses the debt ceiling fiasco, the US focus on the military-industrial complex, and the motives behind the US involvement in the war in Ukraine.

From FRANCE- This past Monday was the 50th annual World Environment Day, and this year’s theme was plastic pollution- an interview with Graham Forbes from Greenpeace USA. Last week the German government rounded up leaders of the environmental group called Last Generation, which has created a spike in new members. Then a press review on the dam collapse in Ukraine.

From CUBA- A brief update on the growing political support for the release of Julian Assange. In Germany dozens were arrested protesting the conviction of an anti-fascist activist. US Senator Chris Van Hollen called on Biden to make public a report on the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Palestine by Israeli military forces. France threatened to ban Twitter from the EU.

From JAPAN- France is unhappy with NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) plans to open an office in Tokyo. More information about the recently discovered structural problems with a reactor in Fukushima. Scientists now predict that the Arctic Sea may become ice free at the end of summer by 2030.

"Poor people, especially those of color, are worth nothing to corporations and private contractors if they are on the street. In jail and prisons, however, they can each generate corporate revenues of $30,000 to $40,000 a year."
--Chris Hedges

