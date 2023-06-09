The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
13
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
Exquisite, now just go away
@DAOUvineyards #podcast #radioshow #host #butterbazooka

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob
SIPS – Wine, no Harm, not whine, wine from DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles, CA. This episode is proof that all of the remedial sensory training we recently completed was a waste of time. Intense opaque ruby is descriptor that you can use at parties as well, trust Harm. This is the first wine episode that will discuss Currywurst, go ahead and try to make that work at your next dinner party. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
DAOU Discovery Rose 2021 4 SIPS
DAOU Chardonnay 2021 3 SIPS
DAOU Bodyguard Chardonnay 2020 4 SIPS
DAOU Pessimist 2021 4 SIPS
DAOU Bodyguard 2020 4 SIPS
DAOU Soul of a Lion 2019 5 SIPS

Butter Bazooka™ is now trademarked by One Tan Hand Productions

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 518 Download Program Podcast
00:52:28 1 June 9, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
