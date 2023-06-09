Notes: Exquisite, now just go away

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob

SIPS – Wine, no Harm, not whine, wine from DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles, CA. This episode is proof that all of the remedial sensory training we recently completed was a waste of time. Intense opaque ruby is descriptor that you can use at parties as well, trust Harm. This is the first wine episode that will discuss Currywurst, go ahead and try to make that work at your next dinner party. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

DAOU Discovery Rose 2021 4 SIPS

DAOU Chardonnay 2021 3 SIPS

DAOU Bodyguard Chardonnay 2020 4 SIPS

DAOU Pessimist 2021 4 SIPS

DAOU Bodyguard 2020 4 SIPS

DAOU Soul of a Lion 2019 5 SIPS



