Cool Solutions
From repair cafes to state capitols, people are challenging throwaway culture
Carla Bruni, Nathan Proctor, Maria Jensen, Amanda LaGrange, Tim Velde, and Chris Olson
80% of the carbon pollution from our laptops, cell phones, and appliances is emitted before we even open the box. When we fix what we have, we reduce emissions, and strengthen our communities. A return to repair means changing our culture and challenging corporate monopoly. We have 2 stories: about starting a repair cafe in Chicago and about a coalition of Minnesota farmers and techies winning passage of the nation's strongest Right to Repair law.
CC Music: Scott Holmes, Mr Smith, Ketsa, and Kathrin Klimek

00:28:00 1 June 10, 2023
