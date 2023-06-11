Notes: Artist Title Year

Billy Emerson - Every Woman I Know 1957

Sonny Boy Williamson - Checkin' Up On My Baby 1960

The Supremes - When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes 1963

Perez Prado - In A Little Spanish Town 1959

Webb Pierce - Shanghied 1959

Terry Fell - Truck Drivin' Man 1954

Thurston Harris - I'm Asking Forgiveness 1957

The Ikettes - I'm Blue 1961

Jack Scott - Cool Water 1960

The Melody Echoes - Dip Your Finger 1953

Jane Morgan - The Day The Rains Came Down 1961

Ann Peebles - I Can't Stand The Rain 1973

Memphis Minnie - Can't Afford To Lose My Man 1941

The Georgia Washboard Stomnpers - I Can't Dance (Got Ants In My Pants) 1935

Lionel Hampton - Rag Mop 1949

Bobby Charles - Later Alligator 1955

OV Wright - That's How Strong My Love Is 1967

Susie Arioli Band - Foolin' Myself 2002

Louis Jordan - Beware 1946

Artie Shaw Gramercy Five - My Blue Heaven 1941