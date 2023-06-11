This week, to celebrate Backbeat winning Best Music Variety Show, we dig into the archives for some old favourites from Jack Scott, Tina Turner and the Ikettes (pictured), Memphis Minnie, Webb Pierce, Jane Morgan, Bobby Charles, The Melody Echoes and more. An award-winning line-up of summer fun for sure.
Artist Title Year Billy Emerson - Every Woman I Know 1957 Sonny Boy Williamson - Checkin' Up On My Baby 1960 The Supremes - When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes 1963 Perez Prado - In A Little Spanish Town 1959 Webb Pierce - Shanghied 1959 Terry Fell - Truck Drivin' Man 1954 Thurston Harris - I'm Asking Forgiveness 1957 The Ikettes - I'm Blue 1961 Jack Scott - Cool Water 1960 The Melody Echoes - Dip Your Finger 1953 Jane Morgan - The Day The Rains Came Down 1961 Ann Peebles - I Can't Stand The Rain 1973 Memphis Minnie - Can't Afford To Lose My Man 1941 The Georgia Washboard Stomnpers - I Can't Dance (Got Ants In My Pants) 1935 Lionel Hampton - Rag Mop 1949 Bobby Charles - Later Alligator 1955 OV Wright - That's How Strong My Love Is 1967 Susie Arioli Band - Foolin' Myself 2002 Louis Jordan - Beware 1946 Artie Shaw Gramercy Five - My Blue Heaven 1941