Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
This week, to celebrate Backbeat winning Best Music Variety Show, we dig into the archives for some old favourites from Jack Scott, Tina Turner and the Ikettes (pictured), Memphis Minnie, Webb Pierce, Jane Morgan, Bobby Charles, The Melody Echoes and more. An award-winning line-up of summer fun for sure.
Artist Title Year
Billy Emerson - Every Woman I Know 1957
Sonny Boy Williamson - Checkin' Up On My Baby 1960
The Supremes - When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes 1963
Perez Prado - In A Little Spanish Town 1959
Webb Pierce - Shanghied 1959
Terry Fell - Truck Drivin' Man 1954
Thurston Harris - I'm Asking Forgiveness 1957
The Ikettes - I'm Blue 1961
Jack Scott - Cool Water 1960
The Melody Echoes - Dip Your Finger 1953
Jane Morgan - The Day The Rains Came Down 1961
Ann Peebles - I Can't Stand The Rain 1973
Memphis Minnie - Can't Afford To Lose My Man 1941
The Georgia Washboard Stomnpers - I Can't Dance (Got Ants In My Pants) 1935
Lionel Hampton - Rag Mop 1949
Bobby Charles - Later Alligator 1955
OV Wright - That's How Strong My Love Is 1967
Susie Arioli Band - Foolin' Myself 2002
Louis Jordan - Beware 1946
Artie Shaw Gramercy Five - My Blue Heaven 1941

00:58:00 1 June 11, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
