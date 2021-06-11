Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music



Elder Jack Ward / When This Life Is Over / When This Life Is Over - Single / Bible & Tire Recording Co.



The Jewel Gospel Singers / I Know the Lord Will Make a Way / I Know the Lord Will Make a Way / Savoy Records



Rev. K.M. Williams / Let Jesus Lead You / Homeward Bound: A Loving Tribute To John-Alex Mason / Homeward Bound



Eric Bibb / Ridin' / Ridin' / Stony Plain Records



D.K. Harrell / Not Here for a Long Time, Pt. 1 / The Right Man / Little Village



Selwyn Birchwood / Underdog / Exorcist / Alligator Records



Gabriels / Glory / Glory / Atlas Artist



Thee Sacred Souls / Running Away / Running Away - Single / Penrose Daptone Records



Rodney Stith / Girl I Love You / The Soul Chronicles of Rodney Stith - EP / Shockoe Records



Ms. Jaylin Brown / Take it Easy / Take it Easy - EP / The iN Word



Free Union / End of Time / End of Time - Single / Free Union Music



Thee Sinseers / What's His Name / What's His Name - Single / Colemine Records



Joyce Williams / The First Thing I Do In The Morning / The First Thing I Do In The Morning / Numero Group



Willie Jones & The Royal Jokers / The Road From Rags to Riches / Let's Groove / Pravda Records



Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band / Soulwood Train / Ready Or Not / Shanachie



Beau Jocque & The Zydeco Hi-Rollers / Don't Tell Your Mama, Don't Tell Your Papa / Classics: Beau Jocque & The Zydeco Hi-Rollers / Rounder



Rosie Ledet / Something Wicked / It's a Groove Thing! / Maison de Soul Records



Buckwheat Zydeco / Hot Tamale Baby / Let the Good Times Roll / New Rounder



Boozoo Chavis / Boozoo's Theme Song / Boozoo Chavis / Nonesuch



Lil Jimmy Reed / Down in Virginia / Back to Baton Rouge / Nola Blue Records



Gaye Adegbalola / Big Ovaries, Baby / Satisfied / Hot Toddy Music VizzTone



The Soul of John Black / It's Hott! / It's Hott! - Single / John Arthur Jams



Kolinga / Les fantômes / Les fantômes - Single / Underdog records



Sammy / Tu Daana / The Zologo Beat / Various Artist



WITCH / Malango (feat. Hanna Tembo & Theresa Ng'ambi) / Zango / Desert Daze Sound



Moonlight Benjamin / Taye banda / Wayo / Ma Case Records



aja monet / why my love? / when the poems do what they do / drink sum wtr



David Sooper / Get Back(toot De a Lee) / Get Back(toot De a Lee) / David Sooper



Domineeky / The Other Side of Funky Love / Dominion (Domineeky Singles Collection, Vol.3) / Good Voodoo Music