Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label
The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music
Elder Jack Ward / When This Life Is Over / When This Life Is Over - Single / Bible & Tire Recording Co.
The Jewel Gospel Singers / I Know the Lord Will Make a Way / I Know the Lord Will Make a Way / Savoy Records
Rev. K.M. Williams / Let Jesus Lead You / Homeward Bound: A Loving Tribute To John-Alex Mason / Homeward Bound
Eric Bibb / Ridin' / Ridin' / Stony Plain Records
D.K. Harrell / Not Here for a Long Time, Pt. 1 / The Right Man / Little Village
Selwyn Birchwood / Underdog / Exorcist / Alligator Records
Gabriels / Glory / Glory / Atlas Artist
Thee Sacred Souls / Running Away / Running Away - Single / Penrose Daptone Records
Rodney Stith / Girl I Love You / The Soul Chronicles of Rodney Stith - EP / Shockoe Records
Ms. Jaylin Brown / Take it Easy / Take it Easy - EP / The iN Word
Free Union / End of Time / End of Time - Single / Free Union Music
Thee Sinseers / What's His Name / What's His Name - Single / Colemine Records
Joyce Williams / The First Thing I Do In The Morning / The First Thing I Do In The Morning / Numero Group
Willie Jones & The Royal Jokers / The Road From Rags to Riches / Let's Groove / Pravda Records
Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band / Soulwood Train / Ready Or Not / Shanachie
Beau Jocque & The Zydeco Hi-Rollers / Don't Tell Your Mama, Don't Tell Your Papa / Classics: Beau Jocque & The Zydeco Hi-Rollers / Rounder
Rosie Ledet / Something Wicked / It's a Groove Thing! / Maison de Soul Records
Buckwheat Zydeco / Hot Tamale Baby / Let the Good Times Roll / New Rounder