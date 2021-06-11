The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Other Black Music
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label

The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music

Elder Jack Ward / When This Life Is Over / When This Life Is Over - Single / Bible & Tire Recording Co.

The Jewel Gospel Singers / I Know the Lord Will Make a Way / I Know the Lord Will Make a Way / Savoy Records

Rev. K.M. Williams / Let Jesus Lead You / Homeward Bound: A Loving Tribute To John-Alex Mason / Homeward Bound

Eric Bibb / Ridin' / Ridin' / Stony Plain Records

D.K. Harrell / Not Here for a Long Time, Pt. 1 / The Right Man / Little Village

Selwyn Birchwood / Underdog / Exorcist / Alligator Records

Gabriels / Glory / Glory / Atlas Artist

Thee Sacred Souls / Running Away / Running Away - Single / Penrose Daptone Records

Rodney Stith / Girl I Love You / The Soul Chronicles of Rodney Stith - EP / Shockoe Records

Ms. Jaylin Brown / Take it Easy / Take it Easy - EP / The iN Word

Free Union / End of Time / End of Time - Single / Free Union Music

Thee Sinseers / What's His Name / What's His Name - Single / Colemine Records

Joyce Williams / The First Thing I Do In The Morning / The First Thing I Do In The Morning / Numero Group

Willie Jones & The Royal Jokers / The Road From Rags to Riches / Let's Groove / Pravda Records

Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band / Soulwood Train / Ready Or Not / Shanachie

Beau Jocque & The Zydeco Hi-Rollers / Don't Tell Your Mama, Don't Tell Your Papa / Classics: Beau Jocque & The Zydeco Hi-Rollers / Rounder

Rosie Ledet / Something Wicked / It's a Groove Thing! / Maison de Soul Records

Buckwheat Zydeco / Hot Tamale Baby / Let the Good Times Roll / New Rounder

Boozoo Chavis / Boozoo's Theme Song / Boozoo Chavis / Nonesuch

Lil Jimmy Reed / Down in Virginia / Back to Baton Rouge / Nola Blue Records

Gaye Adegbalola / Big Ovaries, Baby / Satisfied / Hot Toddy Music VizzTone

The Soul of John Black / It's Hott! / It's Hott! - Single / John Arthur Jams

Kolinga / Les fantômes / Les fantômes - Single / Underdog records

Sammy / Tu Daana / The Zologo Beat / Various Artist

WITCH / Malango (feat. Hanna Tembo & Theresa Ng'ambi) / Zango / Desert Daze Sound

Moonlight Benjamin / Taye banda / Wayo / Ma Case Records

aja monet / why my love? / when the poems do what they do / drink sum wtr

David Sooper / Get Back(toot De a Lee) / Get Back(toot De a Lee) / David Sooper

Domineeky / The Other Side of Funky Love / Dominion (Domineeky Singles Collection, Vol.3) / Good Voodoo Music

The Other Black Music June 11, 2021 Download Program Podcast
01:59:48 1 June 11, 2023
Richmond virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:45  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
