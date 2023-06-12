This week on The Children's Hour we honor fathers in a musical special for the dads, stepdads, granddads, papas, and fellas in our lives who help us grow. Featuring some of the best in Kindie musicians, plus we play some old favorites.
It's a Father's Day musical special this week on The Children's Hour.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.
The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.
The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.
Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.
June 12, 2023
Produced at the Sunspot Solar Studio, all in Albuquerque New Mexico