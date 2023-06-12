The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Children's Hour
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
This is a musical special.
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
This week on The Children's Hour we honor fathers in a musical special for the dads, stepdads, granddads, papas, and fellas in our lives who help us grow. Featuring some of the best in Kindie musicians, plus we play some old favorites.

It's a Father's Day musical special this week on The Children's Hour.

Follow our playlists at ChildrensHour.org and let us know what you think of the show!
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.

The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.

The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.

Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.

We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org

Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org

Honoring Fathers Download Program Podcast
It's a Father's Day musical special on The Children's Hour.
00:58:00 1 June 12, 2023
Produced at the Sunspot Solar Studio, all in Albuquerque New Mexico
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(106MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 