The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Progress has happened, but it's slow
Weekly Program
Apostle Darlan Rukih, intersex person, preacher and Gospel singer; Rukih's mother, Marashan Rayah
 Anonymous  Contact Contributor
Darlan Rukih's mother tried to keep her child's intersex condition a secret, but eventually it came out. Darlan has become a famous gospel singer, and uses his [preferred pronoun] wealth to provide refuge for homeless and oppressed persons. He also speaks out on behalf of intersex people's rights, including the right to be accepted and loved. Due to intersex persecution, Kenya's High Court and now the government have been gradually working on best practices for accommodating intersex persons in schools, prisons, and medicine; also in families. A Children's Rights law passed in 2022 recognized the right to Intersex identity on birth documents. A national committee on intersex is promoting awareness and best practices, and proposing more changes in law
Interviews by Diana Wanyonyi; additional script by Frieda Werden.

Download Program Podcast
00:28:51 1 June 12, 2023
Kisumu and Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 