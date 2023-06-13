The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 6-12-23
Weekly Program
Robert Garcia; Richard Gollance; Dick Nash, Rosalind Allen, Morris Kight, Dr. Ben Teller, Roberta Messo.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Rediscovering gay broadcasts buried for 50 years (Brian DeShazor shares from a treasure trove); and in “NewsWrap” (reported this week by Melanie Keller & Allan Tijamo, and produced by Brian DeShazor), Thailand’s prospective new Prime Minister brings a marriage equality vow to Bangkok Pride, another Japanese district court rules on the constitutionality of banning civil marriage for same-gender couples, Texas Republicans deprive trans youth of gender-affirming healthcare, Missouri Republicans deny trans healthcare for minors and all transgender athletic competition in schools, a U.S. federal judge derides Florida’s trans youth healthcare ban, another U.S. judge pans Tennessee’s drag show ban, and out gay Congressman Robert Garcia crowns RuPaul the queen of drag in a Pride season speech in the U.S. House.
Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Melanie Keller & Allan Tijamo and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Mason Williams, Yes, Billy Joel.
