Pioneering Gay Recordings Rediscovered + global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 6-12-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Robert Garcia; Richard Gollance; Dick Nash, Rosalind Allen, Morris Kight, Dr. Ben Teller, Roberta Messo.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: Rediscovering gay broadcasts buried for 50 years (Brian DeShazor shares from a treasure trove); and in “NewsWrap” (reported this week by Melanie Keller & Allan Tijamo, and produced by Brian DeShazor), Thailand’s prospective new Prime Minister brings a marriage equality vow to Bangkok Pride, another Japanese district court rules on the constitutionality of banning civil marriage for same-gender couples, Texas Republicans deprive trans youth of gender-affirming healthcare, Missouri Republicans deny trans healthcare for minors and all transgender athletic competition in schools, a U.S. federal judge derides Florida’s trans youth healthcare ban, another U.S. judge pans Tennessee’s drag show ban, and out gay Congressman Robert Garcia crowns RuPaul the queen of drag in a Pride season speech in the U.S. House.

Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Melanie Keller & Allan Tijamo and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Mason Williams, Yes, Billy Joel.

Notes: * * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * *

$350 for our 35 YEARS?

How about $35?

Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you!

Know anyone with a car to donate?

https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out



