The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
pre recorded show #2

first part of the show features some cool songs by various groups/artistes i've been checking out lately

+ some recent K-Pop hits

setlist:


kelly doyle - woman trouble - live at stubbs

wilco - falling part (right now) - cruel country

parachute - kowloon daily - parachute from Asian Port

humber humbert - ******** - folk 2

hollie cook - Sugar Water

mungo’s Hi Fi, horseman and hollie cook - sugarwater - sugarwater

pannonia Allstars ska orchestra w/ victor rice - hunstopping - the devil’s way - heritage (on Bartók’s path)

david Bowie - golden Years - TOKiMONSTA Remix - golden Years (TOKiMONSTA Remix)

orions belte - lucid dreaming - night sky

i marc 4 - beat generation - i marc 4

nahid Akhtar - wadi wadi phool khile - Latest TV hits vol 2

piero ulmiliani - atmosphere - piano fender blues

Prince - pink cashmere - the hits

ela minus - megapunk - acts of rebellion

flying colors - long holiday - mindfulness

norah jones - after the fall - david andrew sitek remix - little broken hearts (deluxe edition)

christine perfect - and that’s saying a lot - the complete blue horizon series

pink floyd - in the beechwoods - 2010 mix - 1965-67 Cambridge St/ation

orkes teruna ria - galeang sapi - padang moonrise - the birth of the modern indonesian recording industry

the velvet underground - ocean - session outtake - 2015 remaster - Loaded 2015 remaster

the sadies - all the good - colder streams

yo la tengo - yellow sarong - fakebook

roots radics & scientist - dangerous match one - junjo presents - wins the world cup

le sserafim - fearless (2023 ver.) - UNFORGIVEN

vespa - illusion - Girls - the 2nd Mini album

got7 - Lullaby - &ME edition

(G)I-DLE - MY BAG - I NEVER DIE

NewJeans - OMG - NewJeans ‘OMG’

K/DA, Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Jaira burns, League of Legends - POP/STARS - POP/STARS

KAI - Rover - Rover - The 3rd Mini Album

DRIPPIN - SEVEN SINS - SEVEN SINS

PSY, SUGA - That That (prod. & feat SUGA of BTS)

VICTION - Virus - Choice



Download Program Podcast
02:03:25 1 June 11, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:03:25  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 