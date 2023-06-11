|
|if music could talk
|pre recorded show #2
first part of the show features some cool songs by various groups/artistes i've been checking out lately
+ some recent K-Pop hits
setlist:
kelly doyle - woman trouble - live at stubbs
wilco - falling part (right now) - cruel country
parachute - kowloon daily - parachute from Asian Port
humber humbert - ******** - folk 2
hollie cook - Sugar Water
mungo’s Hi Fi, horseman and hollie cook - sugarwater - sugarwater
pannonia Allstars ska orchestra w/ victor rice - hunstopping - the devil’s way - heritage (on Bartók’s path)
david Bowie - golden Years - TOKiMONSTA Remix - golden Years (TOKiMONSTA Remix)
orions belte - lucid dreaming - night sky
i marc 4 - beat generation - i marc 4
nahid Akhtar - wadi wadi phool khile - Latest TV hits vol 2
piero ulmiliani - atmosphere - piano fender blues
Prince - pink cashmere - the hits
ela minus - megapunk - acts of rebellion
flying colors - long holiday - mindfulness
norah jones - after the fall - david andrew sitek remix - little broken hearts (deluxe edition)
christine perfect - and that’s saying a lot - the complete blue horizon series
pink floyd - in the beechwoods - 2010 mix - 1965-67 Cambridge St/ation
orkes teruna ria - galeang sapi - padang moonrise - the birth of the modern indonesian recording industry
the velvet underground - ocean - session outtake - 2015 remaster - Loaded 2015 remaster
the sadies - all the good - colder streams
yo la tengo - yellow sarong - fakebook
roots radics & scientist - dangerous match one - junjo presents - wins the world cup
le sserafim - fearless (2023 ver.) - UNFORGIVEN
vespa - illusion - Girls - the 2nd Mini album
got7 - Lullaby - &ME edition
(G)I-DLE - MY BAG - I NEVER DIE
NewJeans - OMG - NewJeans ‘OMG’
K/DA, Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Jaira burns, League of Legends - POP/STARS - POP/STARS
KAI - Rover - Rover - The 3rd Mini Album
DRIPPIN - SEVEN SINS - SEVEN SINS
PSY, SUGA - That That (prod. & feat SUGA of BTS)
VICTION - Virus - Choice
| June 11, 2023
|wrir studios
