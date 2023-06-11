Notes: pre recorded show #2



first part of the show features some cool songs by various groups/artistes i've been checking out lately



+ some recent K-Pop hits



setlist:





kelly doyle - woman trouble - live at stubbs



wilco - falling part (right now) - cruel country



parachute - kowloon daily - parachute from Asian Port



humber humbert - ******** - folk 2



hollie cook - Sugar Water



mungo’s Hi Fi, horseman and hollie cook - sugarwater - sugarwater



pannonia Allstars ska orchestra w/ victor rice - hunstopping - the devil’s way - heritage (on Bartók’s path)



david Bowie - golden Years - TOKiMONSTA Remix - golden Years (TOKiMONSTA Remix)



orions belte - lucid dreaming - night sky



i marc 4 - beat generation - i marc 4



nahid Akhtar - wadi wadi phool khile - Latest TV hits vol 2



piero ulmiliani - atmosphere - piano fender blues



Prince - pink cashmere - the hits



ela minus - megapunk - acts of rebellion



flying colors - long holiday - mindfulness



norah jones - after the fall - david andrew sitek remix - little broken hearts (deluxe edition)



christine perfect - and that’s saying a lot - the complete blue horizon series



pink floyd - in the beechwoods - 2010 mix - 1965-67 Cambridge St/ation



orkes teruna ria - galeang sapi - padang moonrise - the birth of the modern indonesian recording industry



the velvet underground - ocean - session outtake - 2015 remaster - Loaded 2015 remaster



the sadies - all the good - colder streams



yo la tengo - yellow sarong - fakebook



roots radics & scientist - dangerous match one - junjo presents - wins the world cup



le sserafim - fearless (2023 ver.) - UNFORGIVEN



vespa - illusion - Girls - the 2nd Mini album



got7 - Lullaby - &ME edition



(G)I-DLE - MY BAG - I NEVER DIE



NewJeans - OMG - NewJeans ‘OMG’



K/DA, Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Jaira burns, League of Legends - POP/STARS - POP/STARS



KAI - Rover - Rover - The 3rd Mini Album



DRIPPIN - SEVEN SINS - SEVEN SINS



PSY, SUGA - That That (prod. & feat SUGA of BTS)



VICTION - Virus - Choice





