Taylor Report
China defeated a color counter-revolution, June 4 1989.
Taylor Report Commentary
PART A: "Our democratic" media created a Tiananmen myth. China defeated a color counter-revolution June 4 1989

Key student agitators at Tiananmen were spirited out of the country thru Hong Kong by the CIA-MI5. They were delivered to the U.S and given cushy jobs. It is not a secret, except for our media. The game had a name, Operation Yellowbird. Look it up.


PART B:
Lemming Parliament asks CSIS to vet their work

It's pathetic, MPs want more surveillance and vetting work by CSIS without noting that CSIS has rogue agent that they cannot find, they can't fix a leak, or perhaps don't want to. Maybe it is because CSIS is taking its lead from 5 Eyes(the good "foreign interference"). Actual evidence is not required. Guilt is assumed. Asian Canadians are being victimized. It is an old-fashioned witch-hunt. Not surprising to find the NDP barking with the hounds.

00:22:45 1 June 5, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
