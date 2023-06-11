The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global A Go-Go
Music
Conjunto Media Luna aren't anachronistic -- they're post-modern; free hop, Cuba's alternative rap scene; some smoking 70s salsa; Cienfue's tropical psychedelia; Brazilian samba-soul from 1970 (Juca Chaves) to today (Rogê); Persian cumbia from Peru's Dip In The Dub
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Conjunto Media Luna | Colombia | Conjunto Media Luna | Noches De Media Luna | Little Beat More | 2023
Andrés Landero Y Los Cumbiamberos Del Pueblo | Colombia | Por Ahí Es Que Va La Cosa | ¡Por Ahí Es Que Va... La Cosa! | Folklor | 1983
Radio Cumbia | Colombia | El Pipiloco | De Mente Caliente | Polen | 2008
Noblezza | Colombia | Coletera | Pura Melaza & Puro Love | Codiscos | 2020

Madera Limpia | Cuba | Boca Floja | La Corona | Out Here | 2008
Free Hole Negro | Cuba-Spain-Italy | Caballeros Para El Monte | Superfinos Negros | DRO Atlantic S.A. | 2005
La Dame Blanche | Cuba-France | Cogelo Con Calma | Cogelo Con Calma - Single | Nacional | 2020
Telmary | Cuba-Canada | Fuerza Arará (feat Kumar) | Fuerza Arará (feat Kumar) - Single | Unfit Music | 2023

Ismael Rivera Y Sus Cachimbos | Puerto Rico USA | Las Caras Lindas | Esto Si Es Lo Mío | Tico | 1978
Tabaco Y Sus Metales | Venezuela | Una Sola Bandera | Tabaco | El Palmas | 2023-1978
Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Bang Bang (El Tiroteo) | Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 | Vampisoul | 2023-1973

Cienfue | Panamá | La Selva Se Lo Llevó | Seven Cities Of Gold | self-released | 2023
Bomba Estéreo | Colombia | Sintiendo | Elegancia Tropical | Soundway | 2013
Los Terrificos | USA | Aquí Ya No Hay Ley | Go South: Vaya Pa'l Sur | Peace & Rhythm | 2016
Rene Lopez | USA | Steal Your Love | Paint The Moon Gold | Liberation Label | 2014

Paula Lima | Brazil | É Isso Aí! | É Isso Aí! | Universal Music Brazil | 2003
Jorge Ben | Brazil | Bebete Vãobora | Jorge Ben | Philips | 1969
Juca Chaves | Brazil | Take Me Back To Piauí | Take Me Back To Piauí - Single | RGE | 1970
Rogê | Brazil-USA | Pra Vida | Curyman | Diamond West | 2023
Marcio Local | Brazil | Soul Do Samba | Says Don Day Don Dree Don Don | Luaka Bop | 2009

Dip In The Dub | Perú | La Cumbia Del Sufi Que No Sabía Bailar | La Cumbia Del Sufi Que No Sabía Bailar - Single | Bongo Joe | 2023
Sunbörn | Denmark | Dancing In The Dusk | Sunbörn | Tramp | 2023
Sons Of Kemet | England UK-Barbados-USA | Pick Up Your Burning Cross (feat Moor Mother & Angel Bat Dawid) | Black To The Future | Impulse | 2021

June 11, 2023
Richmond VA USA
