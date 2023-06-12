The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Summertime. Long warm days and lots of music out of doors. It’s my season! Still a week away – pretend.
The Haberdasher
Sherman Holmes Don't Do It The Sherman Holmes Project: The Richmond Sessions M.C. Records Andrew Alli Going Down South Hard Workin' Man 985422 Records DK The Legendary Ingramettes When Jesus Comes Take a Look in the Book VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE RECORDS Cora Harvey Armstrong For the Lord Is Good (feat. James Saxsmo Gates, Virginia Harvey Young & Clara Harvey Jackson) Greater Is He 804gospel Sherman Holmes Breaking up Somebody's Home The Sherman Holmes Project: The Richmond Sessions M.C. Records Kate Bollinger Yards / Gardens Look at it in the Light - EP Ghostly International Maxwell Mitchell Hockey Hands (feat. Roisin Queally) Human Journals (feat. Roisin Queally) 2249921 Records DK Mary Low I Don’t Hate You I Don’t Hate You - Single Mary Low Snivys Boutique Boutique - Single 1206066 Records DK Andy Heil Never Coming Back Apathetic Andy Heil Holly Teti Nighthawks In a Hazy Green Light - EP Arun Paul Productions Wings of Desire Runnin' Runnin' - Single Independent Weyes Blood God Turn Me Into a Flower And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Sub Pop Records Black Belt Eagle Scout Spaces The Land, The Water, The Sky Saddle Creek Caroline Rose Miami The Art of Forgetting New West Records Murray A. Lightburn Once Upon A Time In Montréal Once Upon A Time in Montréal Dangerbird Records The Henry Clay People Children of Chin Blacklist the Kid With the Red Moustache The Henry Clay People Pearla Effort Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming Spacebomb Marci Terminal Marci Arbutus Records Carly Rae Jepsen The Loneliest Time The Loneliest Time 604 Records Rufus Wainwright Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To The Canyon) [feat. Susanna Hoffs, Chris Stills & Sheryl Crow] Folkocracy BMG Rights Management (US) LLC Gillian Welch Look At Miss Ohio Soul Journey Acony Records Buddy Guy Damn Right, I've Got the Blues Damn Right, I've Got the Blues Silvertone Samantha Fish It's Your Voodoo Working Chills & Fever Ruf Records James Tisdom Salty Dog Rag Selections from Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 - EP Smithsonian Folkways Mance Lipscomb God Moves on the Water Selections from Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 - EP Smithsonian Folkways