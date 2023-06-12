The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Summertime. Long warm days and lots of music out of doors. It’s my season! Still a week away – pretend.

The Haberdasher

Sherman Holmes Don't Do It The Sherman Holmes Project: The Richmond Sessions M.C. Records
Andrew Alli Going Down South Hard Workin' Man 985422 Records DK
The Legendary Ingramettes When Jesus Comes Take a Look in the Book VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE RECORDS
Cora Harvey Armstrong For the Lord Is Good (feat. James Saxsmo Gates, Virginia Harvey Young & Clara Harvey Jackson) Greater Is He 804gospel
Sherman Holmes Breaking up Somebody's Home The Sherman Holmes Project: The Richmond Sessions M.C. Records
Kate Bollinger Yards / Gardens Look at it in the Light - EP Ghostly International
Maxwell Mitchell Hockey Hands (feat. Roisin Queally) Human Journals (feat. Roisin Queally) 2249921 Records DK
Mary Low I Don’t Hate You I Don’t Hate You - Single Mary Low
Snivys Boutique Boutique - Single 1206066 Records DK
Andy Heil Never Coming Back Apathetic Andy Heil
Holly Teti Nighthawks In a Hazy Green Light - EP Arun Paul Productions
Wings of Desire Runnin' Runnin' - Single Independent
Weyes Blood God Turn Me Into a Flower And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Sub Pop Records
Black Belt Eagle Scout Spaces The Land, The Water, The Sky Saddle Creek
Caroline Rose Miami The Art of Forgetting New West Records
Murray A. Lightburn Once Upon A Time In Montréal Once Upon A Time in Montréal Dangerbird Records
The Henry Clay People Children of Chin Blacklist the Kid With the Red Moustache The Henry Clay People
Pearla Effort Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming Spacebomb
Marci Terminal Marci Arbutus Records
Carly Rae Jepsen The Loneliest Time The Loneliest Time 604 Records
Rufus Wainwright Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To The Canyon) [feat. Susanna Hoffs, Chris Stills & Sheryl Crow] Folkocracy BMG Rights Management (US) LLC
Gillian Welch Look At Miss Ohio Soul Journey Acony Records
Buddy Guy Damn Right, I've Got the Blues Damn Right, I've Got the Blues Silvertone
Samantha Fish It's Your Voodoo Working Chills & Fever Ruf Records
James Tisdom Salty Dog Rag Selections from Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 - EP Smithsonian Folkways
Mance Lipscomb God Moves on the Water Selections from Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 - EP Smithsonian Folkways

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 June 12, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 