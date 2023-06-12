Notes: Hey Listeners,



Summertime. Long warm days and lots of music out of doors. It’s my season! Still a week away – pretend.



The Haberdasher



Sherman Holmes Don't Do It The Sherman Holmes Project: The Richmond Sessions M.C. Records

Andrew Alli Going Down South Hard Workin' Man 985422 Records DK

The Legendary Ingramettes When Jesus Comes Take a Look in the Book VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE RECORDS

Cora Harvey Armstrong For the Lord Is Good (feat. James Saxsmo Gates, Virginia Harvey Young & Clara Harvey Jackson) Greater Is He 804gospel

Sherman Holmes Breaking up Somebody's Home The Sherman Holmes Project: The Richmond Sessions M.C. Records

Kate Bollinger Yards / Gardens Look at it in the Light - EP Ghostly International

Maxwell Mitchell Hockey Hands (feat. Roisin Queally) Human Journals (feat. Roisin Queally) 2249921 Records DK

Mary Low I Don’t Hate You I Don’t Hate You - Single Mary Low

Snivys Boutique Boutique - Single 1206066 Records DK

Andy Heil Never Coming Back Apathetic Andy Heil

Holly Teti Nighthawks In a Hazy Green Light - EP Arun Paul Productions

Wings of Desire Runnin' Runnin' - Single Independent

Weyes Blood God Turn Me Into a Flower And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Sub Pop Records

Black Belt Eagle Scout Spaces The Land, The Water, The Sky Saddle Creek

Caroline Rose Miami The Art of Forgetting New West Records

Murray A. Lightburn Once Upon A Time In Montréal Once Upon A Time in Montréal Dangerbird Records

The Henry Clay People Children of Chin Blacklist the Kid With the Red Moustache The Henry Clay People

Pearla Effort Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming Spacebomb

Marci Terminal Marci Arbutus Records

Carly Rae Jepsen The Loneliest Time The Loneliest Time 604 Records

Rufus Wainwright Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To The Canyon) [feat. Susanna Hoffs, Chris Stills & Sheryl Crow] Folkocracy BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

Gillian Welch Look At Miss Ohio Soul Journey Acony Records

Buddy Guy Damn Right, I've Got the Blues Damn Right, I've Got the Blues Silvertone

Samantha Fish It's Your Voodoo Working Chills & Fever Ruf Records

James Tisdom Salty Dog Rag Selections from Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 - EP Smithsonian Folkways

Mance Lipscomb God Moves on the Water Selections from Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 - EP Smithsonian Folkways

