Program Information
Taylor Report
... and calls on Canada to behave like a sovereign country and work for a peaceful end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
5
Dimitri Lascaris
 Unusual Sources
The Doomsday Clock is no joke, the current conflict in Ukraine can easily turn into a major war.

Canada's leaders and all parties are comfortable leaving the matter to Biden; if he calls for more weapons to Ukraine and prevents any political settlement between Russia and Ukraine, that's fine with Canada's political elite. They are dreaming that nothing bad can happen, and they are wrong.

Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer, activist, and journalist has taken the step of going to Russia to see for himself and to hear from people from all walks of life how they see the crisis and the possibility of a workable solution. What he heard and saw is encouraging, and should be shared with all Canadians. Perhaps that is why our 'super-free media' ignores or condemns his efforts.
Interview with Dimitri Lascaris Download Program Podcast
00:23:03 1 June 12, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
 00:23:03  160Kbps mp3
