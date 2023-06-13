The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sea Change Radio
Paul Wheaton
An unusual by-product of the global pandemic was that a lot more people ended up becoming gardeners - one study estimated that over 18 million Americans discovered gardening while spending more time at home. This week on Sea Change Radio, we revisit our 2020 discussion with author and sustainability expert Paul Wheaton about his book, Building A Better World In Your Backyard. Wheaton provides us with some innovative ideas on gardening and permaculture while outlining the many benefits of Hugelkultur techniques. We also look at some home efficiency solutions, including warming up our bodies rather than the air in our homes, and the advantages of using a rocket mass heater.
Track: Fat Mama
Artist: Herbie Hancock
Album: Fat Albert Rotunda
Label: Warner Records
Year: 1969

Track: Garden Song
Artist: Bill Fay
Album: Bill Fay
Label: Deram Records
Year: 1970

