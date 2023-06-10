Summary: They invited Professor Jeffrey Sachs to speak to the congregation. Sachs wrote a book on the American University speech entitled: To Move the World - JFK’s Quest for Peace.



Jeffrey Sachs is an economist, academic, and public policy analyst. He is Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, and President of the UN Sustainable Solutions Network, and an SDG advocate for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



Sachs has credentials for Eastern Europe and Russia as former advisor to the economic team of Presidents Michael Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. He also spent time in Ukraine as advisor to the President of independent Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma.



Working for peace is the mission of the Boston Community Church and they watched a documentary of Kennedy’s speech on World Peace and then gathered to talk with Prof. Sachs. Thanks to the Community Church of Boston for the excerpts of their meeting with Jeffrey Sachs. You can find the full two hour ZOOM recording on YouTube under the title “Prof. Jeffrey Sachs on How we can make peace with Russia”. That includes a lively Q/A session, and it all ends with a performance of a beautiful piece of choral music.



DATE: June 10, 2023, Boston and ZOOM

