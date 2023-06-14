Summary: Sunsara Taylor begins with a commentary on the indictment of Donald Trump, the upheaval that is coming, and the interests of humanity. Then we hear from Andy Zee, host of the RNL, Revolution - Nothing Less Show on Andy Zee on the history and horrors of nuclear war and the dangers this poses right now. And we finish with Lucha Bright of the Los Angeles Revolution Club, talking about opposing fascist anti-LGBTQ attacks on Los Angeles area schools and school boards at the beginning of Pride month.