Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Sunsara Taylor on the Trump Indictment; From Hiroshima to Ukraine, No Nuclear War, with Andy Zee; Lucha Bright on Fighting Fascists in Los Angeles
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (Guest Host); Andy Zee (RNL Show); Lucha Bright (LA Revolution Club)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Sunsara Taylor begins with a commentary on the indictment of Donald Trump, the upheaval that is coming, and the interests of humanity. Then we hear from Andy Zee, host of the RNL, Revolution - Nothing Less Show on Andy Zee on the history and horrors of nuclear war and the dangers this poses right now. And we finish with Lucha Bright of the Los Angeles Revolution Club, talking about opposing fascist anti-LGBTQ attacks on Los Angeles area schools and school boards at the beginning of Pride month.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 10:15 and 33:35 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

00:58:00 1 June 14, 2023
