Program Information
Between the Lines for June 14, 2023
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Amanda Marcotte, a senior politics, author and writer at Salon; Rashida Tlaib, democratic congresswoman of Michigan; Mel Gurtov, prof. emeritus of Political Science, at Portland State University.
Summary: Speculation Surrounds FBI Raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence; Protesting Deal to Build Mountain Valley Pipeline, Rep. Tlaib Says Corporate Greed is Killing Us; The Urgent Need to Reduce Rising US-China Tensions and Avert Future Conflict.
