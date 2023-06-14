SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisky from Indri, Rampur, Impex, Benriach, Arran. Our dialect coach for Justin has been sipping too much of the whiskey in this episode. Help Wanted. It’s not all smoke and fire in this flight. Lots of gems that are not made where you might think. Yo, it’s India by an order of magnitude times 3. Enjoy it with no regerts.
We will be discussing this whisky and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Indri Trini Three Wood Single Malt Indian Whisky 3 SIPS
Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky 2 SIPS
Impex Collection Penderyn 5 Year Madeira Cask 3 SIPS
Impex Collection Auchriosk 10 Yr 4 SIPS
The Benriach Malting Season 2nd edition 4 SIPS
The Benriach Smoke Season 2nd Edition 4 SIPS
Arran - 21 Year 4 SIPS
Arran 25 Year 5 SIPS
Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #9 3 SIPS