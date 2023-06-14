The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Whisky from Indri, Rampur, Impex, Benriach,
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisky from Indri, Rampur, Impex, Benriach, Arran. Our dialect coach for Justin has been sipping too much of the whiskey in this episode. Help Wanted. It’s not all smoke and fire in this flight. Lots of gems that are not made where you might think. Yo, it’s India by an order of magnitude times 3. Enjoy it with no regerts.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
I have no regerts about my gibilish
@IndriSingleMalt @Rampursinglemalt @ImpExCollection @TheBenriach @Arranwhisky @btownbourbon #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Alan, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisky from Indri, Rampur, Impex, Benriach, Arran. Our dialect coach for Justin has been sipping too much of the whiskey in this episode. Help Wanted. It’s not all smoke and fire in this flight. Lots of gems that are not made where you might think. Yo, it’s India by an order of magnitude times 3. Enjoy it with no regerts. We will be discussing this whisky and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Indri Trini Three Wood Single Malt Indian Whisky 3 SIPS

Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky 2 SIPS

Impex Collection Penderyn 5 Year Madeira Cask 3 SIPS

Impex Collection Auchriosk 10 Yr 4 SIPS

The Benriach Malting Season 2nd edition 4 SIPS

The Benriach Smoke Season 2nd Edition 4 SIPS

Arran - 21 Year 4 SIPS

Arran 25 Year 5 SIPS

Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #9 3 SIPS
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 520 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:28 1 June 14, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
