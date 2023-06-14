Notes: I have no regerts about my gibilish

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Alan, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisky from Indri, Rampur, Impex, Benriach, Arran. Our dialect coach for Justin has been sipping too much of the whiskey in this episode. Help Wanted. It’s not all smoke and fire in this flight. Lots of gems that are not made where you might think. Yo, it’s India by an order of magnitude times 3. Enjoy it with no regerts. We will be discussing this whisky and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:



Indri Trini Three Wood Single Malt Indian Whisky 3 SIPS



Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky 2 SIPS



Impex Collection Penderyn 5 Year Madeira Cask 3 SIPS



Impex Collection Auchriosk 10 Yr 4 SIPS



The Benriach Malting Season 2nd edition 4 SIPS



The Benriach Smoke Season 2nd Edition 4 SIPS



Arran - 21 Year 4 SIPS



Arran 25 Year 5 SIPS



Bardstown Bourbon Co Fusion #9 3 SIPS

