Summary: Latin Waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Jorge Martin Secretariat of Hands off Venezuela, they speak about the current conflict in Russia, some history of the conflict and how Western powers and now Russia make excuses for imperial wars. How hypocritical it is for our media and the US to condemn some wars but not others.



How if we care for peace we must do the hard work of agitating for a new kind of system beyond capitalism.



