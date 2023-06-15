The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Latin Waves
Ukraine, USA , Imperial Wars and the only way to stop them is a system class analysis
Weekly Program
Jorge Martin
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
Latin Waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Jorge Martin Secretariat of Hands off Venezuela, they speak about the current conflict in Russia, some history of the conflict and how Western powers and now Russia make excuses for imperial wars. How hypocritical it is for our media and the US to condemn some wars but not others.

How if we care for peace we must do the hard work of agitating for a new kind of system beyond capitalism.

Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month. www.latinwavesmedia.com
Ukraine, USA , Imperial Wars and the only way to stop them is a system class analysis
00:29:12 1 June 15, 2023
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
