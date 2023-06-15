ReIndicted (And It Feels So Good)

Subtitle: Weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines.

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), Peaches & Herb ("Reunited"), Antibalas ("Indicted"), The Founders, ("I Won't Survive"), Henry Mancini ("Pink Panther Theme"), and Billy Joel .

Summary: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." It is often a mash-up of the week's news, and sometimes a radio news fantasy with song parodies and covers similar to "Dr. Demento" and comedy skits and more. The show airs at 3 p.m. Thursdays on WGXC, and also most weeks on WGRN, WRWK, KFUG, KACR, KRFP-LP, KMSW, and many other stations. Produced by Tom Roe at Wave Farm and WGXC. For more information go to: https://wavefarm.org/radio/wgxc/schedule/93bbe3

Credits: Clips and excerpts from Donald Drumpf; David Muir; Nicolle Wallace; Katy Tur; Lawrence O'Donnell; Lester Holt; Jack Smith; Greg Hirsch; Tom Wambsgans; Andrea Mitchell; Ari Melber; Willie Geist; Kevin McCarthy; Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; and Bob Woodward.

Notes: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." This week: "ReIndicted (And It Feels So Good)." This week the former president is indicted again. Opening theme includes clips from The Conet Project; "Saturday Night Live," "The Simpsons," Paul Harvey; "Citizen Kane;" 1010 WINS; Bill Cosby; and Larys Strong from "House of the Dragon." Thanks for the songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), Peaches & Herb ("Reunited"), Antibalas ("Indicted"), The Founders, ("I Won't Survive"), Henry Mancini ("Pink Panther Theme"), and Billy Joel ("An Innocent Man"). Clips and excerpts from Donald Drumpf; David Muir; Nicolle Wallace; Katy Tur; Lawrence O'Donnell; Lester Holt; Jack Smith; Greg Hirsch; Tom Wambsgans; Andrea Mitchell; Ari Melber; Willie Geist; Kevin McCarthy; Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; and Bob Woodward. Episode 124.



