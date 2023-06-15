The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Speeding Is The Answer To All Our Traffic Problems
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic Café at the Speed of Life, that’s the Grip Weeds. So welcome to our little radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 343. The need for speed, car, boat, motorcycle, whatever, some people just gotta have it and so we’ve got it for you. This time the Sonic Café cranks the throttle wide open. Listen for comedian Brad Upton with his theory on how speeding is the answer to all of our traffic problems. Wrapped in a music mix spun up from the last 54 years or so. We’ll hear bluesman Keb’ Mo’, also Primus, Peter Gabriel from 1977, Simple Minds, Billy Gibbons, King Khan and many more. Then we’ll take the Sonic Café time machine back to 1968 for a great Motown tune. Listen for the Temptations with I Can’t Get Next To You, near the bottom of the hour. Oh and before we forget a quick shout out to our latest sponsor the Maibatsu Thunder. The sports car for speed demons everywhere, after the lightning there’s only Thunder, the Maibatsu Thunder. So all that and more from way out here on the Pacific coast, here’s a tasty acoustic remake of his 1976 jazz classic, this is piano man Bob James with Westchester Lady, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Speed of Life
Artist: The Grip Weeds
LP: Strange Change Machine
Yr: 2010
Song 2: Westchester Lady (Reimagined)
Artist: Bob James (acoustic trio)
LP:
Yr: 2022
Song 3: Slowdown
Artist: Keb' Mo'
LP: Slow Down
Yr: 1998
Song 4: Speeding Is The Answer To Traffic Problems
Artist: Brad Upton
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2022
Song 5: Over The Falls
Artist: Primus
LP: Brown Album
Yr: 1997
Song 6: Slowburn
Artist: Peter Gabriel
LP: Peter Gabriel (1)
Yr: 1977
Song 7: Speed Your Love To Me
Artist: Simple Minds
LP: Sparkle In The Rain
Year: 1985
Song 8: I Was A Highway
Artist: Billy F Gibbons
LP: Hardware
Yr: 2021
Song 9: I Can't Get Next To You
Artist: The Temptations
LP: Puzzle People
Yr: 1968
Song 10: Highway 75
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: Monomanics Vol. 1
Yr: 2010
Song 11: The Maibatsu Thunder Sports Car
Artist: GTA Vice City
LP: GTA Vice City
Yr: 2002
Song 12: Speeding Up To Slow Down
Artist: Better Than Ezra
LP: Friction Baby
Yr: 1996
Song 13: I Love to Boogie
Artist: King Khan
LP: AngelHeaded Hipster—The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex
Yr: 2020
Song 14: The World Wakes Up (Sunflower Dairy Product)
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Noise Candy
Yr: 2015
Song 15: Interlude
Artist: Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
LP: The Hidden Land
Yr: 2006
June 15, 2023
