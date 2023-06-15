Sonic Café at the Speed of Life, that’s the Grip Weeds. So welcome to our little radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 343. The need for speed, car, boat, motorcycle, whatever, some people just gotta have it and so we’ve got it for you. This time the Sonic Café cranks the throttle wide open. Listen for comedian Brad Upton with his theory on how speeding is the answer to all of our traffic problems. Wrapped in a music mix spun up from the last 54 years or so. We’ll hear bluesman Keb’ Mo’, also Primus, Peter Gabriel from 1977, Simple Minds, Billy Gibbons, King Khan and many more. Then we’ll take the Sonic Café time machine back to 1968 for a great Motown tune. Listen for the Temptations with I Can’t Get Next To You, near the bottom of the hour. Oh and before we forget a quick shout out to our latest sponsor the Maibatsu Thunder. The sports car for speed demons everywhere, after the lightning there’s only Thunder, the Maibatsu Thunder. So all that and more from way out here on the Pacific coast, here’s a tasty acoustic remake of his 1976 jazz classic, this is piano man Bob James with Westchester Lady, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Speed of Life Artist: The Grip Weeds LP: Strange Change Machine Yr: 2010 Song 2: Westchester Lady (Reimagined) Artist: Bob James (acoustic trio) LP: Yr: 2022 Song 3: Slowdown Artist: Keb' Mo' LP: Slow Down Yr: 1998 Song 4: Speeding Is The Answer To Traffic Problems Artist: Brad Upton LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2022 Song 5: Over The Falls Artist: Primus LP: Brown Album Yr: 1997 Song 6: Slowburn Artist: Peter Gabriel LP: Peter Gabriel (1) Yr: 1977 Song 7: Speed Your Love To Me Artist: Simple Minds LP: Sparkle In The Rain Year: 1985 Song 8: I Was A Highway Artist: Billy F Gibbons LP: Hardware Yr: 2021 Song 9: I Can't Get Next To You Artist: The Temptations LP: Puzzle People Yr: 1968 Song 10: Highway 75 Artist: Chris Joss LP: Monomanics Vol. 1 Yr: 2010 Song 11: The Maibatsu Thunder Sports Car Artist: GTA Vice City LP: GTA Vice City Yr: 2002 Song 12: Speeding Up To Slow Down Artist: Better Than Ezra LP: Friction Baby Yr: 1996 Song 13: I Love to Boogie Artist: King Khan LP: AngelHeaded Hipster—The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex Yr: 2020 Song 14: The World Wakes Up (Sunflower Dairy Product) Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Noise Candy Yr: 2015 Song 15: Interlude Artist: Béla Fleck & The Flecktones LP: The Hidden Land Yr: 2006
Song 1: Speed of Life Artist: The Grip Weeds LP: Strange Change Machine Yr: 2010 Song 2: Westchester Lady (Reimagined) Artist: Bob James (acoustic trio) LP: Yr: 2022 Song 3: Slowdown Artist: Keb' Mo' LP: Slow Down Yr: 1998 Song 4: Speeding Is The Answer To Traffic Problems Artist: Brad Upton LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2022 Song 5: Over The Falls Artist: Primus LP: Brown Album Yr: 1997 Song 6: Slowburn Artist: Peter Gabriel LP: Peter Gabriel (1) Yr: 1977 Song 7: Speed Your Love To Me Artist: Simple Minds LP: Sparkle In The Rain Year: 1985 Song 8: I Was A Highway Artist: Billy F Gibbons LP: Hardware Yr: 2021 Song 9: I Can't Get Next To You Artist: The Temptations LP: Puzzle People Yr: 1968 Song 10: Highway 75 Artist: Chris Joss LP: Monomanics Vol. 1 Yr: 2010 Song 11: The Maibatsu Thunder Sports Car Artist: GTA Vice City LP: GTA Vice City Yr: 2002 Song 12: Speeding Up To Slow Down Artist: Better Than Ezra LP: Friction Baby Yr: 1996 Song 13: I Love to Boogie Artist: King Khan LP: AngelHeaded Hipster—The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex Yr: 2020 Song 14: The World Wakes Up (Sunflower Dairy Product) Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Noise Candy Yr: 2015 Song 15: Interlude Artist: Béla Fleck & The Flecktones LP: The Hidden Land Yr: 2006