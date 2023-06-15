Summary: Sonic Café at the Speed of Life, that’s the Grip Weeds. So welcome to our little radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 343. The need for speed, car, boat, motorcycle, whatever, some people just gotta have it and so we’ve got it for you. This time the Sonic Café cranks the throttle wide open. Listen for comedian Brad Upton with his theory on how speeding is the answer to all of our traffic problems. Wrapped in a music mix spun up from the last 54 years or so. We’ll hear bluesman Keb’ Mo’, also Primus, Peter Gabriel from 1977, Simple Minds, Billy Gibbons, King Khan and many more. Then we’ll take the Sonic Café time machine back to 1968 for a great Motown tune. Listen for the Temptations with I Can’t Get Next To You, near the bottom of the hour. Oh and before we forget a quick shout out to our latest sponsor the Maibatsu Thunder. The sports car for speed demons everywhere, after the lightning there’s only Thunder, the Maibatsu Thunder. So all that and more from way out here on the Pacific coast, here’s a tasty acoustic remake of his 1976 jazz classic, this is piano man Bob James with Westchester Lady, and we’re the Sonic Café.