International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France, Germany, and Cuba.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230616.mp3 (29:00)

From JAPAN- 9 countries spent a total of $83 billion on nuclear weapons in 2022, with the US accounting for half the total at $43 billion. Iran has been holding talks with the US on the nuclear agreement which Trump had withdrawn from in 2018. The Japanese government has drawn up its first set of policy guidelines on space security.

From FRANCE- The EU announced new rules on the development and use of Artificial Intelligence. In Helena Montana 16 young people have brought a climate change lawsuit questioning whether the state is protecting the environment. Greta Thunberg has graduated from school but the Fridays for school strikes for the climate will continue. The UN reports that more than 110 million people have been forced to flee their homes.

From GERMANY- NATO is in the middle of its biggest air drill, involving 10,000 troops from 25 countries. For decades the US dollar has reigned supreme in global trade, but the Chinese Yuan is becoming the choice for many economically weak countries- an analyst explains the reason for the shift.

From CUBA- The Cuban Foreign Minister said that US assertions about the alleged presence of a Chinese spy base in Cuba are totally false. Iran and Venezuela announced an increase in bilateral foreign trade as the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was visiting as part of a tour that will include Nicaragua and Cuba. There will be a large rally in London on June 24th to stop the extradition of Julian Assange to the US.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Martin Luther King Jr. was not just a man of peace. He was a radical pacifist, and so he was against war across the board."
--Cornel West

Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net
Dan Roberts

