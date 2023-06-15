The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 395
Michael Welch, Khal Shariff, Robert J Sawyer
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we are finally turning our attention to possibly the greatest revolution in technological advances since the creation of the first atomic bomb, That being in the field of artificial intelligence. A new technology that will soon make life without it as productive as life without computers will change dramatically the way we live and we will spend this hour focused on what those changes will potentially look like. Winnipeg based head of Project Whitecard Khal Shariff and acclaimed Canadian Science Fiction writer Robert J Sawyer join me to discuss Artificial Intelligence, the good, the bad, and the really ugly.
00:59:05 1 June 15, 2023
