Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair
This week we hear how the "Queen of the Boogie" showed the world she also excelled at singing ballads - can you guess who she was? We also have a Nashville studio guitar wiz show us his (pork) chops plus we hear from a nearly-forgotten guitar hero, Goree Carter. Roy Orbison gives us a gospel-tinged ode to a mean woman, we hear Nat King Cole's jazzy side, Little Richard sneaks in unannounced and we revel in some some 1950s Montreal rock 'n roll.
Artist Title Year
Ruth Brown And Her Rhythmakers - As Long As I'm Moving 1955
Grady Martin & His Winging Strings - Pork Chop Stomp 1953
The Delmore Brothers - Blue Railroad Train 1934
Hadda Brooks - Anytime, Anyplace, Anywhere 1957
The Boswell Sisters - (We've Got To) Put That Sun Back In The Sky 1932
Honolulu Players - Leilehua 1930
The Chosen Gospel Singers - Ananias 1954
Roy Orbison - Mean Woman Blues 1963
Roy Forbes - More Than A Little Bit Blue 2020
The Stoneman Family - When The Roses Bloom Again
Bobby Mitchell & The Toppers - Rack 'Em Back 1953
Austin Pete & The Louisiana Rhythmaires - Janot Special 1954
James Carr - I'm A Fool For You 1967
Eddie Kirk - Sugar Baby 1950
Goree Carter - Come On Let's Boogie 1950
Nat King Cole Trio - Babs 1947
The Beau-Marks - Daddy Said 1959
The Upsetters (Little Richard) - Valley Of Tears 1962
Merl Lindsay - Lonesome Okie Goin' Home 1948
Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Gotta Travel On

00:58:00 1 June 18, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
 