Episode 140, June 18, 2023 Romping thru the forgotten history of popular music

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Summary: This week we hear how the "Queen of the Boogie" showed the world she also excelled at singing ballads - can you guess who she was? We also have a Nashville studio guitar wiz show us his (pork) chops plus we hear from a nearly-forgotten guitar hero, Goree Carter. Roy Orbison gives us a gospel-tinged ode to a mean woman, we hear Nat King Cole's jazzy side, Little Richard sneaks in unannounced and we revel in some some 1950s Montreal rock 'n roll.

Credits:

Notes: Artist Title Year

Ruth Brown And Her Rhythmakers - As Long As I'm Moving 1955

Grady Martin & His Winging Strings - Pork Chop Stomp 1953

The Delmore Brothers - Blue Railroad Train 1934

Hadda Brooks - Anytime, Anyplace, Anywhere 1957

The Boswell Sisters - (We've Got To) Put That Sun Back In The Sky 1932

Honolulu Players - Leilehua 1930

The Chosen Gospel Singers - Ananias 1954

Roy Orbison - Mean Woman Blues 1963

Roy Forbes - More Than A Little Bit Blue 2020

The Stoneman Family - When The Roses Bloom Again

Bobby Mitchell & The Toppers - Rack 'Em Back 1953

Austin Pete & The Louisiana Rhythmaires - Janot Special 1954

James Carr - I'm A Fool For You 1967

Eddie Kirk - Sugar Baby 1950

Goree Carter - Come On Let's Boogie 1950

Nat King Cole Trio - Babs 1947

The Beau-Marks - Daddy Said 1959

The Upsetters (Little Richard) - Valley Of Tears 1962

Merl Lindsay - Lonesome Okie Goin' Home 1948

Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Gotta Travel On





