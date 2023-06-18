This week we hear how the "Queen of the Boogie" showed the world she also excelled at singing ballads - can you guess who she was? We also have a Nashville studio guitar wiz show us his (pork) chops plus we hear from a nearly-forgotten guitar hero, Goree Carter. Roy Orbison gives us a gospel-tinged ode to a mean woman, we hear Nat King Cole's jazzy side, Little Richard sneaks in unannounced and we revel in some some 1950s Montreal rock 'n roll.
Artist Title Year Ruth Brown And Her Rhythmakers - As Long As I'm Moving 1955 Grady Martin & His Winging Strings - Pork Chop Stomp 1953 The Delmore Brothers - Blue Railroad Train 1934 Hadda Brooks - Anytime, Anyplace, Anywhere 1957 The Boswell Sisters - (We've Got To) Put That Sun Back In The Sky 1932 Honolulu Players - Leilehua 1930 The Chosen Gospel Singers - Ananias 1954 Roy Orbison - Mean Woman Blues 1963 Roy Forbes - More Than A Little Bit Blue 2020 The Stoneman Family - When The Roses Bloom Again Bobby Mitchell & The Toppers - Rack 'Em Back 1953 Austin Pete & The Louisiana Rhythmaires - Janot Special 1954 James Carr - I'm A Fool For You 1967 Eddie Kirk - Sugar Baby 1950 Goree Carter - Come On Let's Boogie 1950 Nat King Cole Trio - Babs 1947 The Beau-Marks - Daddy Said 1959 The Upsetters (Little Richard) - Valley Of Tears 1962 Merl Lindsay - Lonesome Okie Goin' Home 1948 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Gotta Travel On