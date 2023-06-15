The Rush to Wreck the Planet

Subtitle: more fossil fuel is never the answer

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Antonio Guterres, Dirk Notz, Greig Aitken

Summary: Hot world and blistering speech at U.N. by Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Sea ice expert Dirk Notz: new science shows summer Arctic sea ice gone within 10 years? Oil industry takes over the COP climate process. The crazy rush for methane power - Greig Aitken takes us Inside Gas.

Credits: Antonio Guterres press statement June 15, 2023 at United Nations in New York



Notz and Aitken interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

