Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
more fossil fuel is never the answer
Weekly Program
Antonio Guterres, Dirk Notz, Greig Aitken
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Hot world and blistering speech at U.N. by Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Sea ice expert Dirk Notz: new science shows summer Arctic sea ice gone within 10 years? Oil industry takes over the COP climate process. The crazy rush for methane power - Greig Aitken takes us Inside Gas.
Antonio Guterres press statement June 15, 2023 at United Nations in New York

Notz and Aitken interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:36 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

