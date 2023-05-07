The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Rerun from May 7, 2023
Music
Graybeaed
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Artist / Song / Release / Label

Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns

Cortijo y Su Combo con Ismael Rivera / Oriza / Fiesta Boricua / P-VINE RECORDS

Canario y Su Grupo / Llegó De Roma / Plenas / Ansonia Records

Mon Rivera / Monina / Que Gente Averiguá / Fania

Tito Puente / Pa' Borinquen / In Puerto Rico (Live In Puerto Rico 1963) / Fania

Los Pleneros de la 21 / Canta El Gallo / Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico Mi Tierra Natal / Shanachie

India / Vivir Sin Ti / Llego La India Via Eddie Palmieri / Universal Music Latino

Ray Barretto / Al Ver Sus Campos / Rican Struction / Fania

Marvin Santiago / Nostalgia / Adentro (Serie Raices) / National Own

Curet Alonso / Caonabo / Aquí Estoy Con Un Poco De Algo / Fania

Héctor Lavoe & Willie Colón / Potpourrí III (feat. Yomo Toro) / The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly (feat. Yomo Toro) / Fania

Orquesta Zodiac / La Autopista / Nuevo Sonido 78 / Horoscopo Records

Frankie Ruiz / Quiero Llenarte / Voy Pa Encima / National Own

Tommy Olivencia Y Su Orquesta / Planté Bandera (feat. Chamaco Ramírez) / Planté Bandera (feat. Chamaco Ramírez) / Fania

Tambuyé / Tambuyé / Tambuyé / Tambuyé

La Tribu de Abrante & La Brega / Las Caras Lindas / Las Caras Lindas - Single / Puturo Studios

Plena Libre / 4 Esquinas / Cuatro Esquinas / Plena Libre

Angel Papote Alvarado Y El Grupo Esencia / Yo Vengo / El Tren de la Sabrosura / Grupo Esencia

Atabal / EN LA BATALLA / EN LA BATALLA - Single / Almacaribe

Kadencia / Cucuta el Quintero / En Otro Barrio / Kadencia

Bio Ritmo / Madrugador / Salsa System (EP) (reissue) / Electric Cowbell Records

Cheo / Macumba / Macumba - Single / National Records

Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe, El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas / Adiós Bogotá / Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Compiled By El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas) / El Palmas Music

La Retreta Mayor / Torta de Pan / La Retreta Mayor / Discomoda

Las Karamba / La Humanitat / La Humanitat - Single / Guspira

