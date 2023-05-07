|
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Rerun from May 7, 2023
Music
|Graybeaed
|
African, Latin & Caribbean music
| WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|Artist / Song / Release / Label
Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns
Cortijo y Su Combo con Ismael Rivera / Oriza / Fiesta Boricua / P-VINE RECORDS
Canario y Su Grupo / Llegó De Roma / Plenas / Ansonia Records
Mon Rivera / Monina / Que Gente Averiguá / Fania
Tito Puente / Pa' Borinquen / In Puerto Rico (Live In Puerto Rico 1963) / Fania
Los Pleneros de la 21 / Canta El Gallo / Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico Mi Tierra Natal / Shanachie
India / Vivir Sin Ti / Llego La India Via Eddie Palmieri / Universal Music Latino
Ray Barretto / Al Ver Sus Campos / Rican Struction / Fania
Marvin Santiago / Nostalgia / Adentro (Serie Raices) / National Own
Curet Alonso / Caonabo / Aquí Estoy Con Un Poco De Algo / Fania
Héctor Lavoe & Willie Colón / Potpourrí III (feat. Yomo Toro) / The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly (feat. Yomo Toro) / Fania
Orquesta Zodiac / La Autopista / Nuevo Sonido 78 / Horoscopo Records
Frankie Ruiz / Quiero Llenarte / Voy Pa Encima / National Own
Tommy Olivencia Y Su Orquesta / Planté Bandera (feat. Chamaco Ramírez) / Planté Bandera (feat. Chamaco Ramírez) / Fania
Tambuyé / Tambuyé / Tambuyé / Tambuyé
La Tribu de Abrante & La Brega / Las Caras Lindas / Las Caras Lindas - Single / Puturo Studios
Plena Libre / 4 Esquinas / Cuatro Esquinas / Plena Libre
Angel Papote Alvarado Y El Grupo Esencia / Yo Vengo / El Tren de la Sabrosura / Grupo Esencia
Atabal / EN LA BATALLA / EN LA BATALLA - Single / Almacaribe
Kadencia / Cucuta el Quintero / En Otro Barrio / Kadencia
Bio Ritmo / Madrugador / Salsa System (EP) (reissue) / Electric Cowbell Records
Cheo / Macumba / Macumba - Single / National Records
Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe, El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas / Adiós Bogotá / Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Compiled By El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas) / El Palmas Music
La Retreta Mayor / Torta de Pan / La Retreta Mayor / Discomoda
Las Karamba / La Humanitat / La Humanitat - Single / Guspira
