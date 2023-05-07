Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns



Cortijo y Su Combo con Ismael Rivera / Oriza / Fiesta Boricua / P-VINE RECORDS



Canario y Su Grupo / Llegó De Roma / Plenas / Ansonia Records



Mon Rivera / Monina / Que Gente Averiguá / Fania



Tito Puente / Pa' Borinquen / In Puerto Rico (Live In Puerto Rico 1963) / Fania



Los Pleneros de la 21 / Canta El Gallo / Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico Mi Tierra Natal / Shanachie



India / Vivir Sin Ti / Llego La India Via Eddie Palmieri / Universal Music Latino



Ray Barretto / Al Ver Sus Campos / Rican Struction / Fania



Marvin Santiago / Nostalgia / Adentro (Serie Raices) / National Own



Curet Alonso / Caonabo / Aquí Estoy Con Un Poco De Algo / Fania



Héctor Lavoe & Willie Colón / Potpourrí III (feat. Yomo Toro) / The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly (feat. Yomo Toro) / Fania



Orquesta Zodiac / La Autopista / Nuevo Sonido 78 / Horoscopo Records



Frankie Ruiz / Quiero Llenarte / Voy Pa Encima / National Own



Tommy Olivencia Y Su Orquesta / Planté Bandera (feat. Chamaco Ramírez) / Planté Bandera (feat. Chamaco Ramírez) / Fania



Tambuyé / Tambuyé / Tambuyé / Tambuyé



La Tribu de Abrante & La Brega / Las Caras Lindas / Las Caras Lindas - Single / Puturo Studios



Plena Libre / 4 Esquinas / Cuatro Esquinas / Plena Libre



Angel Papote Alvarado Y El Grupo Esencia / Yo Vengo / El Tren de la Sabrosura / Grupo Esencia



Atabal / EN LA BATALLA / EN LA BATALLA - Single / Almacaribe



Kadencia / Cucuta el Quintero / En Otro Barrio / Kadencia



Bio Ritmo / Madrugador / Salsa System (EP) (reissue) / Electric Cowbell Records



Cheo / Macumba / Macumba - Single / National Records



Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe, El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas / Adiós Bogotá / Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Compiled By El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas) / El Palmas Music



La Retreta Mayor / Torta de Pan / La Retreta Mayor / Discomoda



Las Karamba / La Humanitat / La Humanitat - Single / Guspira