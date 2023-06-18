The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor


Men I Trust, “Organon”
from Untourable Album
Independent - 2021

Men I Trust, “Serenade of Water”
from Untourable Album
Independent - 2021

Grateful Dead, “New Speedway - Live at the Fillmore East - 5/15/1970”
from Complete Road Trips
Rhino

Grateful Dead, “Cold Rain and Snow (Live At Lyceum Theatre, May 1972)”
from Steppin' Out With the Grateful Dead - England '72
Grateful Dead/Rhino - 2002

Grateful Dead, “Fire On the mountain”
from Dave's Picks Vol. 1 The Mosque, Richmond, VA 5/25/77
Rhino - 2012

Grateful Dead, “Estimated Prophet”
from Dave's Picks Vol. 1 The Mosque, Richmond, VA 5/25/77
Rhino - 2012

Parannoul, “Polaris”
from After the Magic
Parannoul - 2023

Janelle Monáe, “Champagne Shit”
from The Age of Pleasure
Bad Boy Records - 2023

Janelle Monáe, “Black Sugar Beach”
from The Age of Pleasure
Bad Boy Records - 2023

Tall Black Guy, “From Home, To Work, and Back...”
from 8 Miles To Moenart
First Word Records - 2013

Georgia Anne Muldrow, “Wu Punk”
from VWETO II
Mello Music Group - 2019

Jan Hammer Group, “Don't You Know”
from Melodies
Red Gate Records - 1977

Astrud Gilberto, “Manhã de Carnaval”
from The Shadow of Your Smile
Verve Reissues - 1965

Astrud Gilberto & RJD2, “The Gentle Rain”
from Verve Remixed 3 (RJD2 REMIX)
Verve - 2005

Orions Belte, “2009”
from Aquarium Drunkard's Lagniappe Sessions - Single
Jansen Records - 2021

Jantra, “Khadija”
from Synthesized Sudan: Astro-Nubian Electronic Jaglara Dance Sounds from the Fashaga Underground
Ostinato Records LLC - 2023

Toots & The Maytals, “54-46 Was My Number”
from 54-46 Was My Number (Re-Recorded) [Acapella] - Single
Cleopatra Records - 2023

Say She She, “C'est Si Bon”
from C'est Si Bon - Single
Karma Chief Records - 2023

Sidibe, “All Your Love Inside”
from Too Good Alone - Single
Sidibe Music - 2023

Alogte Oho Jonas and His Sounds of Joy, “La Ka Ba'a”
from O Y'inne!
Philophon

Phương Tâm, “Nhịp Đàn Vui”
from Magical Nights: Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966)
Sublime Frequencies - 2021

Phương Tâm, “Đôi Tám”
from Magical Nights: Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966)
Sublime Frequencies - 2021

Pailhead, “Man Should Surrender”
from Trait (Deluxe Edition)
Cleopatra Records - 2022

Kraftwerk, “The Robots (2009 Remaster)”
from The Man Machine
Capitol Records - 1978

Harry Belafonte (w Hugo Montenegro)
from “Midnight Special” LP
RCA Victor, 1962

Download Program Podcast
02:00:09 1 June 18, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:09  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 