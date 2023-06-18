|
Men I Trust, “Organon”
from Untourable Album
Independent - 2021
Men I Trust, “Serenade of Water”
from Untourable Album
Independent - 2021
Grateful Dead, “New Speedway - Live at the Fillmore East - 5/15/1970”
from Complete Road Trips
Rhino
Grateful Dead, “Cold Rain and Snow (Live At Lyceum Theatre, May 1972)”
from Steppin' Out With the Grateful Dead - England '72
Grateful Dead/Rhino - 2002
Grateful Dead, “Fire On the mountain”
from Dave's Picks Vol. 1 The Mosque, Richmond, VA 5/25/77
Rhino - 2012
Grateful Dead, “Estimated Prophet”
from Dave's Picks Vol. 1 The Mosque, Richmond, VA 5/25/77
Rhino - 2012
Parannoul, “Polaris”
from After the Magic
Parannoul - 2023
Janelle Monáe, “Champagne Shit”
from The Age of Pleasure
Bad Boy Records - 2023
Janelle Monáe, “Black Sugar Beach”
from The Age of Pleasure
Bad Boy Records - 2023
Tall Black Guy, “From Home, To Work, and Back...”
from 8 Miles To Moenart
First Word Records - 2013
Georgia Anne Muldrow, “Wu Punk”
from VWETO II
Mello Music Group - 2019
Jan Hammer Group, “Don't You Know”
from Melodies
Red Gate Records - 1977
Astrud Gilberto, “Manhã de Carnaval”
from The Shadow of Your Smile
Verve Reissues - 1965
Astrud Gilberto & RJD2, “The Gentle Rain”
from Verve Remixed 3 (RJD2 REMIX)
Verve - 2005
Orions Belte, “2009”
from Aquarium Drunkard's Lagniappe Sessions - Single
Jansen Records - 2021
Jantra, “Khadija”
from Synthesized Sudan: Astro-Nubian Electronic Jaglara Dance Sounds from the Fashaga Underground
Ostinato Records LLC - 2023
Toots & The Maytals, “54-46 Was My Number”
from 54-46 Was My Number (Re-Recorded) [Acapella] - Single
Cleopatra Records - 2023
Say She She, “C'est Si Bon”
from C'est Si Bon - Single
Karma Chief Records - 2023
Sidibe, “All Your Love Inside”
from Too Good Alone - Single
Sidibe Music - 2023
Alogte Oho Jonas and His Sounds of Joy, “La Ka Ba'a”
from O Y'inne!
Philophon
Phương Tâm, “Nhịp Đàn Vui”
from Magical Nights: Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966)
Sublime Frequencies - 2021
Phương Tâm, “Đôi Tám”
from Magical Nights: Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966)
Sublime Frequencies - 2021
Pailhead, “Man Should Surrender”
from Trait (Deluxe Edition)
Cleopatra Records - 2022
Kraftwerk, “The Robots (2009 Remaster)”
from The Man Machine
Capitol Records - 1978
Harry Belafonte (w Hugo Montenegro)
from “Midnight Special” LP
RCA Victor, 1962