Men I Trust, “Organon”

from Untourable Album

Independent - 2021



Men I Trust, “Serenade of Water”

from Untourable Album

Independent - 2021



Grateful Dead, “New Speedway - Live at the Fillmore East - 5/15/1970”

from Complete Road Trips

Rhino



Grateful Dead, “Cold Rain and Snow (Live At Lyceum Theatre, May 1972)”

from Steppin' Out With the Grateful Dead - England '72

Grateful Dead/Rhino - 2002



Grateful Dead, “Fire On the mountain”

from Dave's Picks Vol. 1 The Mosque, Richmond, VA 5/25/77

Rhino - 2012



Grateful Dead, “Estimated Prophet”

from Dave's Picks Vol. 1 The Mosque, Richmond, VA 5/25/77

Rhino - 2012



Parannoul, “Polaris”

from After the Magic

Parannoul - 2023



Janelle Monáe, “Champagne Shit”

from The Age of Pleasure

Bad Boy Records - 2023



Janelle Monáe, “Black Sugar Beach”

from The Age of Pleasure

Bad Boy Records - 2023



Tall Black Guy, “From Home, To Work, and Back...”

from 8 Miles To Moenart

First Word Records - 2013



Georgia Anne Muldrow, “Wu Punk”

from VWETO II

Mello Music Group - 2019



Jan Hammer Group, “Don't You Know”

from Melodies

Red Gate Records - 1977



Astrud Gilberto, “Manhã de Carnaval”

from The Shadow of Your Smile

Verve Reissues - 1965



Astrud Gilberto & RJD2, “The Gentle Rain”

from Verve Remixed 3 (RJD2 REMIX)

Verve - 2005



Orions Belte, “2009”

from Aquarium Drunkard's Lagniappe Sessions - Single

Jansen Records - 2021



Jantra, “Khadija”

from Synthesized Sudan: Astro-Nubian Electronic Jaglara Dance Sounds from the Fashaga Underground

Ostinato Records LLC - 2023



Toots & The Maytals, “54-46 Was My Number”

from 54-46 Was My Number (Re-Recorded) [Acapella] - Single

Cleopatra Records - 2023



Say She She, “C'est Si Bon”

from C'est Si Bon - Single

Karma Chief Records - 2023



Sidibe, “All Your Love Inside”

from Too Good Alone - Single

Sidibe Music - 2023



Alogte Oho Jonas and His Sounds of Joy, “La Ka Ba'a”

from O Y'inne!

Philophon



Phương Tâm, “Nhịp Đàn Vui”

from Magical Nights: Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966)

Sublime Frequencies - 2021



Phương Tâm, “Đôi Tám”

from Magical Nights: Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966)

Sublime Frequencies - 2021



Pailhead, “Man Should Surrender”

from Trait (Deluxe Edition)

Cleopatra Records - 2022



Kraftwerk, “The Robots (2009 Remaster)”

from The Man Machine

Capitol Records - 1978



Harry Belafonte (w Hugo Montenegro)

from “Midnight Special” LP

RCA Victor, 1962

