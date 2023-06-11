Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Herencia de Timbiquí (Colombia)

Rio Timbiquí

Herencia Pacífica

Herencia de Timbiquí – 2021



3) Plu con Plá (Colombia)

Agua

Pura Actitud

Plu con Plá - 2023



4) Semblanzas del Rio Timbiquí (Colombia)

Voy pa’ Allá

Discos Pacífico - 2022



5) Bejuco (Colombia)

Estrellita

Batea

Discos Pacífico - 2021



6) Rio Mira (Colombia)

Patacore

Marimba del Pacífico

AYA Records - 2017



7) Kady Diarra (Burkina Faso)

Noumou

Lamastrock – 2009



8) Bako Dagnon (Mali)

Tiga

Sidiba

Syllart - 2009



9) Mangala Camara (Mali)

Nagnongo

Renaissance

Mieruba ML - 2020





10) Omar Pene (Senegal)

Climat

Diamono Production - 2021



11) Keletigui et Ses Tambourinis (Guinea)

N’Nadia

Soundiata

HVGN-DJM – 1970



12) Sombory Jazz de Fria (Guinea)

Dyanfa

Mineral Musical

Editions Syliphone Conakry - 1980



13) Franklin Boukaka (Congo)

Unité Africaine

L’Immortel – The 60’s Rumba Revolution in Congo

Frémeaux & Associés – 2023



14) ZAO (Congo)

Ancien Combattant

ZAO

Universal Music Division Barclay - 1993



15) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International (Nigeria/Cameroon)

Impossible

Cool Money

Rogers All Stars – 1981



16) Oliver Nayoka (Nigeria)

Udem Egbu Na M.

Oka Mmadu

Palenque Records – 2022



17) The Good Samaritans (Nigeria)

Bi Enu Ba Sahun

No Food Without Taste if by Hunger

Analog Africa – 2023



18) William Souvenir (Suriname)

Masini Mofu

A Tin Télé

Zimbraz – 1990



19) Ewald Blokland (Suriname)

Carmen

Kaseko Special Volume 4

Conga Music – ?



20) King Fighter (Guyana)

What You Reap Is What You Sow

King Fighter Greatest Hits

Fighter -?



21) Ella Andall (Trinidad & Tobago)

Missing Generation (by request)

Bring Down the Power

Ella Andall - 2000