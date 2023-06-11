The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: June 11, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Herencia de Timbiquí (Colombia)
Rio Timbiquí
Herencia Pacífica
Herencia de Timbiquí – 2021
3) Plu con Plá (Colombia)
Agua
Pura Actitud
Plu con Plá - 2023
4) Semblanzas del Rio Timbiquí (Colombia)
Voy pa’ Allá
Voy pa’ Allá
Discos Pacífico - 2022
5) Bejuco (Colombia)
Estrellita
Batea
Discos Pacífico - 2021
6) Rio Mira (Colombia)
Patacore
Marimba del Pacífico
AYA Records - 2017
7) Kady Diarra (Burkina Faso)
Noumou
Noumou
Lamastrock – 2009
8) Bako Dagnon (Mali)
Tiga
Sidiba
Syllart - 2009
9) Mangala Camara (Mali)
Nagnongo
Renaissance
Mieruba ML - 2020
10) Omar Pene (Senegal)
Climat
Climat
Diamono Production - 2021
11) Keletigui et Ses Tambourinis (Guinea)
N’Nadia
Soundiata
HVGN-DJM – 1970
12) Sombory Jazz de Fria (Guinea)
Dyanfa
Mineral Musical
Editions Syliphone Conakry - 1980
13) Franklin Boukaka (Congo)
Unité Africaine
L’Immortel – The 60’s Rumba Revolution in Congo
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023
14) ZAO (Congo)
Ancien Combattant
ZAO
Universal Music Division Barclay - 1993
15) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International (Nigeria/Cameroon)
Impossible
Cool Money
Rogers All Stars – 1981
16) Oliver Nayoka (Nigeria)
Udem Egbu Na M.
Oka Mmadu
Palenque Records – 2022
17) The Good Samaritans (Nigeria)
Bi Enu Ba Sahun
No Food Without Taste if by Hunger
Analog Africa – 2023
18) William Souvenir (Suriname)
Masini Mofu
A Tin Télé
Zimbraz – 1990
19) Ewald Blokland (Suriname)
Carmen
Kaseko Special Volume 4
Conga Music – ?
20) King Fighter (Guyana)
What You Reap Is What You Sow
King Fighter Greatest Hits
Fighter -?
21) Ella Andall (Trinidad & Tobago)
Missing Generation (by request)
Bring Down the Power
Ella Andall - 2000
Version 2:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:59
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
June 11, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:59
128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
1
