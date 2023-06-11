The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Herencia de Timbiquí (Colombia)
Rio Timbiquí
Herencia Pacífica
Herencia de Timbiquí – 2021

3) Plu con Plá (Colombia)
Agua
Pura Actitud
Plu con Plá - 2023

4) Semblanzas del Rio Timbiquí (Colombia)
Voy pa’ Allá
Voy pa’ Allá
Discos Pacífico - 2022

5) Bejuco (Colombia)
Estrellita
Batea
Discos Pacífico - 2021

6) Rio Mira (Colombia)
Patacore
Marimba del Pacífico
AYA Records - 2017

7) Kady Diarra (Burkina Faso)
Noumou
Noumou
Lamastrock – 2009

8) Bako Dagnon (Mali)
Tiga
Sidiba
Syllart - 2009

9) Mangala Camara (Mali)
Nagnongo
Renaissance
Mieruba ML - 2020


10) Omar Pene (Senegal)
Climat
Climat
Diamono Production - 2021

11) Keletigui et Ses Tambourinis (Guinea)
N’Nadia
Soundiata
HVGN-DJM – 1970

12) Sombory Jazz de Fria (Guinea)
Dyanfa
Mineral Musical
Editions Syliphone Conakry - 1980

13) Franklin Boukaka (Congo)
Unité Africaine
L’Immortel – The 60’s Rumba Revolution in Congo
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023

14) ZAO (Congo)
Ancien Combattant
ZAO
Universal Music Division Barclay - 1993

15) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International (Nigeria/Cameroon)
Impossible
Cool Money
Rogers All Stars – 1981

16) Oliver Nayoka (Nigeria)
Udem Egbu Na M.
Oka Mmadu
Palenque Records – 2022

17) The Good Samaritans (Nigeria)
Bi Enu Ba Sahun
No Food Without Taste if by Hunger
Analog Africa – 2023

18) William Souvenir (Suriname)
Masini Mofu
A Tin Télé
Zimbraz – 1990

19) Ewald Blokland (Suriname)
Carmen
Kaseko Special Volume 4
Conga Music – ?

20) King Fighter (Guyana)
What You Reap Is What You Sow
King Fighter Greatest Hits
Fighter -?

21) Ella Andall (Trinidad & Tobago)
Missing Generation (by request)
Bring Down the Power
Ella Andall - 2000

01:59:59 1 June 11, 2023
 01:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
01:59:59 1 June 11, 2023
 01:59:59  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 