Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Seigneur Tabu Ley Rochereau

BOUBOU (ORIGINAL)

FACE Á FACE

Centre Culturel Gilles Sala - 1990



3) Pacha & Viva la Musica de Papa Wemba

BA PARASITES

VOYAGE YA POTO

Air B. Mas Production Musique - 2011



4) Scola Miel

NANU

CHACUN POUR TOUS

Ngoyarto – 2000



5) Benz Petrole

NON NON PDG KAM’S *

STAR ACADEMY

Gillette d’Or Internationale - 2004



6) Quartier Latin Académia

SDF

SANCTION

secteur a - 2000



7) Beniko Popolipo

MERE JOLIE YO KOLO

ALERTE ROUGE

Jimmy’s Production - 2013



8) ZAO

DIMPA

KWITI KWITI

Editions Kaluila - 2021



9) Franklin Boukaka

ETUMBA. (feat. Manu Dibango)

L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO

Frémeaux & Associés – 2023



10) Franklin Boukaka

ADELINA (feat. Cercul-Jazz).

L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO

Frémeaux & Associés – 2023



11) Loko Massengo et l’International Rumbaya

LAVAGE

ATTENTION !!! 2e BLOUCAGE BLOQUE ZINGUE

I.A.D. – 1984



12) Franco et Le T.P. O.K. Jazz

KSK *

A LA ANCIENNE BELGIQUE

Grace Music - 1985



13) Serge Kiambukuta

PARDON PAPA

TEMPÊTE DU DESERT

Glenn Music – 1993



14) Emma Vuiti dit Billyl le Kid

ALAIN NSOMBA

Editions Kaluila – 1980s



15) Le Prophète Cartouche

DOUBLR JEU

CARTOUCHE DE VICTORIA ELEISON

Disques Espérance – 1986



16) Tentation feat. Pompon Kuleta

ROSE AIME

TRAHISON VOL. 1

Flocan Productions – ?



17) MJ30

BADE

LA VALEUR SURE

Yalolo Nsuami et Paulin Mukendi Production – 2011



*=by request