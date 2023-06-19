The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: June 18, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Seigneur Tabu Ley Rochereau
BOUBOU (ORIGINAL)
FACE Á FACE
Centre Culturel Gilles Sala - 1990
3) Pacha & Viva la Musica de Papa Wemba
BA PARASITES
VOYAGE YA POTO
Air B. Mas Production Musique - 2011
4) Scola Miel
NANU
CHACUN POUR TOUS
Ngoyarto – 2000
5) Benz Petrole
NON NON PDG KAM’S *
STAR ACADEMY
Gillette d’Or Internationale - 2004
6) Quartier Latin Académia
SDF
SANCTION
secteur a - 2000
7) Beniko Popolipo
MERE JOLIE YO KOLO
ALERTE ROUGE
Jimmy’s Production - 2013
8) ZAO
DIMPA
KWITI KWITI
Editions Kaluila - 2021
9) Franklin Boukaka
ETUMBA. (feat. Manu Dibango)
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023
10) Franklin Boukaka
ADELINA (feat. Cercul-Jazz).
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023
11) Loko Massengo et l’International Rumbaya
LAVAGE
ATTENTION !!! 2e BLOUCAGE BLOQUE ZINGUE
I.A.D. – 1984
12) Franco et Le T.P. O.K. Jazz
KSK *
A LA ANCIENNE BELGIQUE
Grace Music - 1985
13) Serge Kiambukuta
PARDON PAPA
TEMPÊTE DU DESERT
Glenn Music – 1993
14) Emma Vuiti dit Billyl le Kid
ALAIN NSOMBA
Editions Kaluila – 1980s
15) Le Prophète Cartouche
DOUBLR JEU
CARTOUCHE DE VICTORIA ELEISON
Disques Espérance – 1986
16) Tentation feat. Pompon Kuleta
ROSE AIME
TRAHISON VOL. 1
Flocan Productions – ?
17) MJ30
BADE
LA VALEUR SURE
Yalolo Nsuami et Paulin Mukendi Production – 2011
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:44
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
June 19, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:44
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский