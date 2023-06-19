The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Seigneur Tabu Ley Rochereau
BOUBOU (ORIGINAL)
FACE Á FACE
Centre Culturel Gilles Sala - 1990

3) Pacha & Viva la Musica de Papa Wemba
BA PARASITES
VOYAGE YA POTO
Air B. Mas Production Musique - 2011

4) Scola Miel
NANU
CHACUN POUR TOUS
Ngoyarto – 2000

5) Benz Petrole
NON NON PDG KAM’S *
STAR ACADEMY
Gillette d’Or Internationale - 2004

6) Quartier Latin Académia
SDF
SANCTION
secteur a - 2000

7) Beniko Popolipo
MERE JOLIE YO KOLO
ALERTE ROUGE
Jimmy’s Production - 2013

8) ZAO
DIMPA
KWITI KWITI
Editions Kaluila - 2021

9) Franklin Boukaka
ETUMBA. (feat. Manu Dibango)
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023

10) Franklin Boukaka
ADELINA (feat. Cercul-Jazz).
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023

11) Loko Massengo et l’International Rumbaya
LAVAGE
ATTENTION !!! 2e BLOUCAGE BLOQUE ZINGUE
I.A.D. – 1984

12) Franco et Le T.P. O.K. Jazz
KSK *
A LA ANCIENNE BELGIQUE
Grace Music - 1985

13) Serge Kiambukuta
PARDON PAPA
TEMPÊTE DU DESERT
Glenn Music – 1993

14) Emma Vuiti dit Billyl le Kid
ALAIN NSOMBA
Editions Kaluila – 1980s

15) Le Prophète Cartouche
DOUBLR JEU
CARTOUCHE DE VICTORIA ELEISON
Disques Espérance – 1986

16) Tentation feat. Pompon Kuleta
ROSE AIME
TRAHISON VOL. 1
Flocan Productions – ?

17) MJ30
BADE
LA VALEUR SURE
Yalolo Nsuami et Paulin Mukendi Production – 2011

*=by request

01:59:44 1 June 19, 2023
