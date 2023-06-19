We get into the woods with ecologist Dr. Lisa Markovchick to learn about forests, trees, and the critical role they play in sustaining life on Planet Earth. This episode comes with a signature Learn-Along Guide that meets and cites education standards. Find it at ChildrensHour.org/Forests
Dr. Markovchick explains how forests are the lungs of the planet, and describes the important role they play in capturing carbon, and creating oxygen. By capturing carbon, forests help maintain the delicate balance in our atmosphere to sustain life on earth.
We also learn how the trees in a forest use complex mycorrhizal networks to help communicate with one another, and so much more. The mushrooms we see in the forest are just the fruiting bodies of these beings which help decompose the forest debris, and deliver chemicals necessary to keep trees healthy.
There are a lot of things scientists do not yet fully understand about trees and how they communicate. They seem to be able to attract necessary insects to help devour predators harming trees, and they seem to send and receive chemical signals to and from other trees. To answer the question: When a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? This is an obvious YES! The huge community of living being in a forest are intrinsically linked to one another.
You can learn a lot more about forests in our Learn-Along Guide. This guide meets and cites US National Education Standards, and will expand on what we explored today on the show.
This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our Executive Producer and our Senior Producer, Christina Stella. Our Learn-Along Guides are written by Jonathan Dunski, with help from Lorraine Archibald. Many thanks to Dr. Lisa Markovchick for providing so many additional resources for us to share with our listeners.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer Christina Stella, Senior Producer Jonathan Dunski & Lorraine Archibald, Education Team
