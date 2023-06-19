The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 6-19-23
Weekly Program
Michael Arden; Sarafina Maraschino, Shawna Love, Marilyn Mitchell; David Ayliffe.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Pucker up for a Lipstick Conspiracy Reunion (produced and hosted by ERIC JANSEN from San Francisco’s OutInTheBay.org radio show and podcast, featuring SARAFINA MARASCHINO, SHAWNA LOVE and MARILYN MITCHELL, with excerpts from “Call”,”Just A Girl”, “Locked Away”, and “You (Do x 3)”, and with audio editing by DAVID KWAN) … and in “NewsWrap” (reported this week by WENZEL JONES & NICO RAQUEL and produced by Brian DeShazor), Britain’s NHS cuts pediatric gender-affirming care, Iceland outlaws conversion therapy, Queensland stops requiring surgery for legal gender change, the Australian Capital Territory protects intersex people, Arizona’s governor vetoes a trans-student bathroom bill, Texas expands its trans female sports ban to higher education, Illinois’ governor signs a bill to ban book bans, and Tony winner Michael Arden reclaims the “F” word; plus brief teases and a promo for next week’s feature about the brutal fallout of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023).
All that and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Wenzel Jones & Nico Raquel and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Eric Jansen. Thanks also to Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Sade; from “Hedwig & The Angry Inch”; Lipstick Conspiracy; and Talented Ugandan Kuchus produced by Bravo Bryans.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 June 19, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
