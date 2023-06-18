The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Reviving a title of respect
Weekly Program
Tahnahga Yako Myers, Mohawk/Anishinabe, is an indigenous counselor and healer; Bonnie Blackwolf, Blackfeet nation, was an activist for indigenous people like herself who had AIDS. Marsha Gomez, sculptor and Founding Mother of Indigenous Women's Network
 Anonymous  Contact Contributor
The English term "two-spirit" is attributed to Cree Elder Myra Laramee, who proposed it in 1990 at the Third Annual Inter-tribal Native American, First Nations, Gay and Lesbian Conference, in Winnipeg. It's a translation of an Anishinaabe term. At the 1994 Indigenous Women's Network Conference at White Earth, two women spoke out about being two-spirit, and were well received. Tahnahga Yako Myers, Mohawk/Anishinabe, is an indigenous counselor and healer; Bonnie Blackwolf, Blackfeet nation, was an activist for indigenous people like herself who had AIDS. Marsha Gomez, a sculptor and a Founding Mother of the Indigenous Women's Network, talked to WINGS about the impact of the women's talks. She saw that respect formerly accorded to two-spirit indigenous persons was being revived.
Producers: Agnes Patak, Lisa Hayes, and Frieda Werden
Updated from the WINGS archive

Download Program Podcast
00:28:57 1 June 18, 2023
US, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 