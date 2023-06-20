SIPS – More wine please at table 6 as we explore wines from Post & Beam and Palmaz. This is worth listening to hear Justin use big words. A full takeover of Palmaz so you can hear how the winemaker is doing across the range of white and red wines. “I like this wine but I don’t know why except that it has no inherent flaws.” You should not use that line in a relationship.
Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Contact us directly Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Pass me the red again @postandbeamwinery @palmaz_vineyards #podcast #radioshow #host
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob SIPS – More wine please at table 6 as we explore wines from Post & Beam and Palmaz. This is worth listening to hear Justin use big words. A full takeover of Palmaz so you can hear how the winemaker is doing across the range of white and red wines. “I like this wine but I don’t know why except that it has no inherent flaws.” You should not use that line in a relationship. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 4 SIPS Palmaz 2017 Louise Riesling 4 SIPS Palmaz 2017 Amalia Chardonnay 4 SIPS Palmaz 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon 4 SIPS Palmaz 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon 4 SIPS Palmaz 2016 Florencia Muscat 4 SIPS
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf. Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast. Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads Download your copy here: https://amzn.to/2Xblorc The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”