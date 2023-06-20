Notes: Pass me the red again

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob

SIPS – More wine please at table 6 as we explore wines from Post & Beam and Palmaz. This is worth listening to hear Justin use big words. A full takeover of Palmaz so you can hear how the winemaker is doing across the range of white and red wines. “I like this wine but I don’t know why except that it has no inherent flaws.” You should not use that line in a relationship. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:



Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 4 SIPS

Palmaz 2017 Louise Riesling 4 SIPS

Palmaz 2017 Amalia Chardonnay 4 SIPS

Palmaz 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon 4 SIPS

Palmaz 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon 4 SIPS

Palmaz 2016 Florencia Muscat 4 SIPS



