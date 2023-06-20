The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Wines from Palmaz
Weekly Program
SIPS – More wine please at table 6 as we explore wines from Post & Beam and Palmaz. This is worth listening to hear Justin use big words. A full takeover of Palmaz so you can hear how the winemaker is doing across the range of white and red wines. “I like this wine but I don’t know why except that it has no inherent flaws.” You should not use that line in a relationship.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Pass me the red again
@postandbeamwinery @palmaz_vineyards #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob
SIPS – More wine please at table 6 as we explore wines from Post & Beam and Palmaz. This is worth listening to hear Justin use big words. A full takeover of Palmaz so you can hear how the winemaker is doing across the range of white and red wines. “I like this wine but I don’t know why except that it has no inherent flaws.” You should not use that line in a relationship. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 4 SIPS
Palmaz 2017 Louise Riesling 4 SIPS
Palmaz 2017 Amalia Chardonnay 4 SIPS
Palmaz 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon 4 SIPS
Palmaz 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon 4 SIPS
Palmaz 2016 Florencia Muscat 4 SIPS

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

