Summary: When the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) made the announcement on March 20, 2023, peace groups and investigative reporters raised the alarm. Toxic and radioactive uranium dust, that appears when these DU shells are detonated, pose a danger to the health of anyone who inhales it. And they contaminate the soil and water.



The investigative reporter and documentary filmmaker John Pilger remembers the devastating effects the DU shells had when they were used in Iraq. In conversation with John Pilger is Phil Miller, chief reporter for Declassified UK. Miller was the first to expose Britain's plan to send Depleted Uranium ammunition to Ukraine. Miller is reporting on the growing number of cases in European courts brought by soldiers who served in NATO wars and were sickened after serving in Iraq or NATO wars in he former Yugoslavia.



On June 13, 2023, the Wall Street Journal broke the news that the Biden administration is planning to follow the lead of the UK and equip the Abrams tanks they are sending to Ukraine with Depleted Uranium shells.



Now it remains to be seen if there is resistance to this decision in the US - or at least curiosity about the news - as shown by John Pilger and Phil Miller on this Consortium News video. Elizabeth Vos is hosting. She is joined by Joe Lauria - editor of Consortium News. The date was May 11, 2023.