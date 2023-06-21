The Indictment Of Donald Trump, The Upheaval That Is Coming, And The Interests Of Humanity; Bob Avakian on the Two Futures Before Us: Something Terrible Or Something Truly Emancipating; Special Announcement for July 4
Weekly Program
Andy Zee (Revolution, Nothing Less Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Rafael Kadaris and Sunsara Taylor (“Woke” Lunacy v. Real Revolution Tour); Lenny Wolff and Michelle Xai
Andy Zee on the indictment of Trump, the upheaval coming, and the interests of humanity. Bob Avakian on the two futures before us right now: something terrible or something truly emancipating. Lenny Wolff & Michelle Xai make a big announcement: Join the Revcoms on July 4 in Philadelphia and Nationwide! Rafael Kadaris on the "Woke" Lunacy with Real Revolution tour. Then we hear Sunsara Taylor at UCLA responding to questions.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break at 31:55 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.