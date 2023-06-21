The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
The Indictment Of Donald Trump, The Upheaval That Is Coming, And The Interests Of Humanity; Bob Avakian on the Two Futures Before Us: Something Terrible Or Something Truly Emancipating; Special Announcement for July 4
Weekly Program
Andy Zee (Revolution, Nothing Less Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Rafael Kadaris and Sunsara Taylor (“Woke” Lunacy v. Real Revolution Tour); Lenny Wolff and Michelle Xai
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Andy Zee on the indictment of Trump, the upheaval coming, and the interests of humanity. Bob Avakian on the two futures before us right now: something terrible or something truly emancipating. Lenny Wolff & Michelle Xai make a big announcement: Join the Revcoms on July 4 in Philadelphia and Nationwide! Rafael Kadaris on the "Woke" Lunacy with Real Revolution tour. Then we hear Sunsara Taylor at UCLA responding to questions.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 31:55 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-230621 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 21, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 