The Indictment Of Donald Trump, The Upheaval That Is Coming, And The Interests Of Humanity; Bob Avakian on the Two Futures Before Us: Something Terrible Or Something Truly Emancipating; Special Announcement for July 4

Subtitle: The Indictment Of Donald Trump, The Upheaval That Is Coming, And The Interests Of Humanity; Bob Avakian on the Two Futures Before Us: Something Terrible Or Something Truly Emancipating; Special Announcement for July 4

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andy Zee (Revolution, Nothing Less Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Rafael Kadaris and Sunsara Taylor (“Woke” Lunacy v. Real Revolution Tour); Lenny Wolff and Michelle Xai

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Summary: Andy Zee on the indictment of Trump, the upheaval coming, and the interests of humanity. Bob Avakian on the two futures before us right now: something terrible or something truly emancipating. Lenny Wolff & Michelle Xai make a big announcement: Join the Revcoms on July 4 in Philadelphia and Nationwide! Rafael Kadaris on the "Woke" Lunacy with Real Revolution tour. Then we hear Sunsara Taylor at UCLA responding to questions.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break at 31:55 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



