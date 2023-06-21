Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works; Elizabeth Yeampierre, Exec Dir of Uprose, & Board co-chair of the Climate Justice Alliance; Robert Greene II, Asst Prof of History at Claflin University and Senior Editor, Black Perspectives.
Opponents Gear up to Fight GOP's Latest Plan to Cut Social Security & Medicare; As Climate Crisis Worsens, Environmental Regulations Sacrificed to Reach Debt Ceiling Deal; Ensuring Juneteenth Federal Holiday Remains Radical and Relevant to Today's Civil Rights Struggle.