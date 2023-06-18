The first two-thirds of today's show are devoted to music from south-eastern Europe: wedding music, pop, brass, Balkan beats and rock from the 60s to now and from Romania to Turkey and Bosnia to Macedonia; songs by and about the Windrush generation on the 75th anniversary of the landing of the Empire Windrush in England
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Ferus Mustafov | North Macedonia | Romaniada | King Ferus: Macedonian Wedding Soul Cooking | Globe Style | 1995 Kočani Orkestar | North Macedonia | L'Orient Est Rouge | L'Orient Est Rouge | Crammed | 1997 Yuri Yunakov, Ivo Papasov, Salif Ali & Neshko Neshev | Bulgaria | Oriental | Together Again | Traditional Crossroads | 2005
Šaban Bajramović I Duvački Orkestar Slobodana Salijevića | Serbia | Pijanica | Pijanica | Vojvodinakoncert | 1986 Fanfare Ciocărlia | Romania | Kan Marau La (feat Dan Armeanca) | Queens & Kings | Asphalt Tango | 2007 Shantel | Germany-Serbia-Bulgaria-Greece | Ya Rayah (Balkan mix) | Bucovina Club Vol. 2 | Essay | 2005 Goran Bregović | Bosnia & Herzegovina | Ne Siam Kurve Tuke Sijam Prostitutke | Karmen (With A Happy End) | Universal IS | 2007
Esma Redžepova | North Macedonia | Đurđevdan, Đurđevdan | Ohrid, Ohrid / Večna Tuga EP | PGP RTB | 1969 Ansambl Mileta Petrovića | Serbia | Robot | Veseli Romi | Radio Martiko | 2022-1986 Ansambl Montenegro | Montenegro | Djelem, Djelem | Izvodi Svetske Hitove | Jugoton | 1968 Zdob și Zdub | Moldova | Sunt Hoinar, Sunt Lautar | 20 De Veri | MediaPro Music | 2015
Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Kalk Gidelim | Aşk | ATO | 2023 Ersen Ve Dadaşlar | Turkey | Derman Bulunmaz | Dunden Bugune | Sahinler | 1977 Kardaşlar, Ünol Büyükgönenç | Turkey | Deniz Üstü Köpürür | Deniz Üstü Köpürür / Çökertme - Single | Şahinler | 1973 Alpay | Turkey | Seni Dileniyorum | Seni Dileniyorum / Yekte - Single | Yonca | 1973
Lord Kitchener | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | London Is The Place For Me | Festival Of Britain / London Is The Place For Me - Single | Melodisc | 1951 George Browne "Young Tiger" | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | I Was There (At The Coronation) | I Was There (At The Coronation) / Queen Elizabeth Calypso - Single | Parlophone | 1953 Linton Kwesi Johnson | England UK | Inglan Is A Bitch | Bass Culture | Island | 1980 Anthony Joseph | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Calling England Home | The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives | Heavenly Sweetness | 2021
Sia Tolno | Sierra Leone-Guinée Conakry-Spain | Baya | Baya EP | Kingsland Music / Slow Walk Music | 2023 Ebo Taylor | Ghana | Gyae Su Na Nkomo | Ebo Taylor & The Pelikans | Comet | 2023-1976 The Lijadu Sisters | Nigeria | Danger | Danger | Knitting Factory | 1976