Global A Go-Go
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
The first two-thirds of today's show are devoted to music from south-eastern Europe: wedding music, pop, brass, Balkan beats and rock from the 60s to now and from Romania to Turkey and Bosnia to Macedonia; songs by and about the Windrush generation on the 75th anniversary of the landing of the Empire Windrush in England
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Ferus Mustafov | North Macedonia | Romaniada | King Ferus: Macedonian Wedding Soul Cooking | Globe Style | 1995
Kočani Orkestar | North Macedonia | L'Orient Est Rouge | L'Orient Est Rouge | Crammed | 1997
Yuri Yunakov, Ivo Papasov, Salif Ali & Neshko Neshev | Bulgaria | Oriental | Together Again | Traditional Crossroads | 2005

Šaban Bajramović I Duvački Orkestar Slobodana Salijevića | Serbia | Pijanica | Pijanica | Vojvodinakoncert | 1986
Fanfare Ciocărlia | Romania | Kan Marau La (feat Dan Armeanca) | Queens & Kings | Asphalt Tango | 2007
Shantel | Germany-Serbia-Bulgaria-Greece | Ya Rayah (Balkan mix) | Bucovina Club Vol. 2 | Essay | 2005
Goran Bregović | Bosnia & Herzegovina | Ne Siam Kurve Tuke Sijam Prostitutke | Karmen (With A Happy End) | Universal IS | 2007

Esma Redžepova | North Macedonia | Đurđevdan, Đurđevdan | Ohrid, Ohrid / Večna Tuga EP | PGP RTB | 1969
Ansambl Mileta Petrovića | Serbia | Robot | Veseli Romi | Radio Martiko | 2022-1986
Ansambl Montenegro | Montenegro | Djelem, Djelem | Izvodi Svetske Hitove | Jugoton | 1968
Zdob și Zdub | Moldova | Sunt Hoinar, Sunt Lautar | 20 De Veri | MediaPro Music | 2015

Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Kalk Gidelim | Aşk | ATO | 2023
Ersen Ve Dadaşlar | Turkey | Derman Bulunmaz | Dunden Bugune | Sahinler | 1977
Kardaşlar, Ünol Büyükgönenç | Turkey | Deniz Üstü Köpürür | Deniz Üstü Köpürür / Çökertme - Single | Şahinler | 1973
Alpay | Turkey | Seni Dileniyorum | Seni Dileniyorum / Yekte - Single | Yonca | 1973

Lord Kitchener | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | London Is The Place For Me | Festival Of Britain / London Is The Place For Me - Single | Melodisc | 1951
George Browne "Young Tiger" | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | I Was There (At The Coronation) | I Was There (At The Coronation) / Queen Elizabeth Calypso - Single | Parlophone | 1953
Linton Kwesi Johnson | England UK | Inglan Is A Bitch | Bass Culture | Island | 1980
Anthony Joseph | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Calling England Home | The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives | Heavenly Sweetness | 2021

Sia Tolno | Sierra Leone-Guinée Conakry-Spain | Baya | Baya EP | Kingsland Music / Slow Walk Music | 2023
Ebo Taylor | Ghana | Gyae Su Na Nkomo | Ebo Taylor & The Pelikans | Comet | 2023-1976
The Lijadu Sisters | Nigeria | Danger | Danger | Knitting Factory | 1976

01:59:56 1 June 18, 2023
Richmond VA USA
