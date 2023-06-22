Blu Bone

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows.

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: This week tune in "Blue Black Abyss" by Blu Bone (2021). Introduced by Iru Ekpunobi. "Blue Black Abyss" is an auditory excavation of the Blues, and a chronicling of its spiral into the abyss of the past, present, and future of Black sound and cultural production. Artist, curator, and Mississippi River indigen Blu Bone, hosts and MCs this hour-long radio program in which he threads sounds across and through the Black Atlantic, highlighting the use of melismatic technique from the call to prayer to Southern American Blues, Black Gospel soloists, the Kora string music of Toumani Diabate, to the Black American fiddle. These connective tissues grow and blossom throughout the piece as Blu offers an education in generations of Black sonic tradition and each styles' compounding influence on the other.- Introduced by Wave Farm Radio Art Fellow 2023, Iru Ekpunobi.

Notes: Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 125.



