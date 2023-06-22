Notes: This week's show features stories from France, Cuba, Germany, and NHK Japan.

From FRANCE- First a program called Perspective, an interview with Michael Sheldrick, a co-founder of Global Citizen, an NGO that raises money to fight poverty, climate change, and inequality. The French government has outlawed an activist climate group called The Uprisings Of The Earth.



From CUBA- Amnesty International has found that the Peruvian government has been using lethal violence against poor and indigenous protestors. There have been numerous events of deadly violence in Palestine and Israel, while Israel accelerates expanding settlements in the West Bank.



From GERMANY- Following the murder of 4 Israeli settlers by Palestinians, hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed Palestinian properties, setting fire to buildings and vehicles. African leaders took their peace proposals to Putin and Zelensky, with only the Russians listening to them.



From JAPAN- US Secretary of State Blinken made a 2 day visit to China, failed to restart military communication which could prevent unintended clashes. The Wall Street Journal reported that China is in talks to build a military training facility in Cuba- China and Cuba both deny this. China condemned Biden's remark calling President Xi a dictator, calling the comment a provocation. South Korean imports of Japanese fish continue to drop over public concern about imminent releases of radioactive waste water from the Fukushima nuclear reactor into the Pacific Ocean.



¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"During the Cold War, a group of Russian journalists toured the United States. On the final day of their visit, they were asked by their hosts for their impressions. 'I have to tell you,' said their spokesman, 'that we were astonished to find after reading all the newspapers and watching TV, that all the opinions on all the vital issues were by and large, the same. To get that result in our country, we imprison people, we tear out their fingernails. Here, you don't have that. What's the secret? How do you do it?' "

--John Pilger





